Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

Next up at 13:00 I have a webinar from Venture Life (LON:VLG) to listen to. After that (published by say 15:00 here) will be another section on Bioventix (LON:BVXP) as I know a lot of subscribers like that one) . Today's report is now finished.

It's Mello Monday time again - the excellent fortnightly investor evenings via Zoom, organised by renowned investor David Stredder. This evening's show is called a "results special", so David has asked me to do a recap of the most interesting small cap results I've spotted. There are lots of interesting companies presenting, including Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) , Bioventix (LON:BVXP) , and Getbusy (LON:GETB) . It starts at 5pm, one hour earlier than usual. It's not essential to watch the whole thing, people can dip in & out as they wish throughout the show. More details here.

Agenda -

Nanoco (LON:NANO) - brief comment on its legal action against Samsung

Eleco (LON:ELCO) - I review its FY 12/2020 results, which are in line with guidance given in Jan 2021. Looks a nice quality company, probably priced about right.

Cerillion (LON:CER) - Largest ever contract win (again). Impressive growth underway here. This looks an excellent company.

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) - Quick review of the H1 results to 31 Dec 2020 (June year end). A remarkable little company that has been resilient throughout covid.

21.5p (pre market open) - mkt cap £66m

Litigation Update

Nanoco Group plc (LSE: NANO), a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other specific nanomaterials emanating from its technology platform, announces an update on its litigation against Samsung for the alleged wilful infringement of the Group's IP.

Timings of the legal case against Samsung -

Legal report is due before the end of May 2021.

Legal review of the patents is expected to start in May 2021, and can take a year.

Jury hearing set for Oct 2021, but could be delayed.

Nanoco’s CEO…