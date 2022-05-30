Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with you - we really are going back to the 1970s - an energy crisis, rampant inflation, a jubilee, and now a 3-day week! ;-)

Agenda -

Jack's section:

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) - share price has nearly halved from the post-Covid highs, which seems a little harsh given the fairly buoyant trading conditions. Activity continues to pick up. Clearly there are macro concerns weighing heavily on cyclical stocks and these must still be considered, but if economic activity is not heavily disrupted in the years ahead then there is scope for the shares to recover.

Share price: 47.4p (+3.49%)

Shares in issue: 510,539,044

Market cap: £242m

Final results for the year to 31 March 2022

This is a tools and equipment hire services company. As a cyclical, the share price has come under pressure recently despite trading itself making a good recovery.

As a result, the share price now looks fairly cheap across several metrics.

Results:

Revenue +16.3% to £381.7m,

Adjusted operating profit +50.2% to £32.6m,

Adjusted profit before tax +72% to £30.1m,

Adjusted earnings per share +58.2% to 4.24p,

Dividend +57.1% to 2.2p,

Net debt has more than doubled from £33.2m to £67.5m.

Staying on valuation for a second, that 2.2p dividend equates to a 4.8% yield set to increase to 2.37p next year. Obviously people are concerned about the prospects going…