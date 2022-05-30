Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with you - we really are going back to the 1970s - an energy crisis, rampant inflation, a jubilee, and now a 3-day week! ;-)

Agenda -

Paul's section:

De La Rue (LON:DLAR) (I hold) - interesting results from last week, which I looked at over the weekend. Performance for FY 3/2022 was in line with (lowered) expectations. Wobbly outlook comments though, so guidance lowered for FY 3/2023 to flat vs last year. Could be another mild profit warning on the cards too, maybe? My view, is the bad news & uncertainty are all in the price, which looks really good value for longer term investors. who can cope with share price volatility.

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) - I take a look at a takeover bid approach from a US hedge fund, at a 31% premium. The potential bidder has announced directly to the market, because CSP management apparently refused to engage, and did not inform the market that it had received an approach. That is clearly wrong, and the takeover rules need to be changed. I wonder if takeover approaches are a sign that UK shares may now be too low in some sectors?

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) - many thanks to readers for flagging up a cracking disposal price achieved by OMG for its smaller division. Once that deal completes, then more than half OMG's price will be net cash. Plus a decently profitable, growing remaining Vicon business. This share looks very interesting.

Jack's section:

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) - share price has nearly halved from the post-Covid highs, which seems a little harsh given the fairly buoyant trading conditions. Activity continues to pick up. Clearly there are macro concerns weighing heavily on cyclical stocks and these must still be considered, but if economic activity is not heavily disrupted in the years ahead then there is scope for the shares to recover.

Explanatory notes -



