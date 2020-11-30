Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

I've done some work over the weekend, catching up on some of last week's backlog, as follows;

Agenda -

De La Rue (LON:DLAR) - Half year results

Carclo (LON:CAR) - Interim results

Tungsten (LON:TUNG) - H1 Trading update (profit warning)

Michelmersh Brick Holdings (LON:MBH) - Trading update

Mello Monday - today!



Yes, it’s that time again. David Stredder’s interesting & enjoyable Zoom investor evenings are proving very popular. Most of the 500 available places have already been filled, with annual passes selling well.

I’ve been asked to appear on the BASH (Buy, Avoid, Sell, Hold) stock discussion panel tonight. Also I’ll be briefly plugging my sister-in-law Lauren’s Christmas harp concerts on there too (see below). There are some really interesting speakers and companies that will be giving presentations.

3 hours might seem like a long time, but the time flies, and of course being at home, we can wander around with headphones on, doing other things at the same time, if we wish. So a really flexible format.

Details & tickets here. NB. Discount code MMStocko21 will get you half price tickets!

Harpy Christmas

My sister-in-law, Lauren Scott, is a professional harpist. As with most other musicians, literally all her bookings were cancelled this year, due to covid restrictions. Christmas is usually her busiest time, with many live performances of Christmas carols & traditional tunes. So Lauren has decided to play live concerts on Zoom instead, for a modest fee.

Here is an example of Lauren playing Xmas tunes. I can’t tell you how relaxing & fun a Christmas singalong to the harp is, as usually my family enjoy this every year in person, but we've decided it's best not to meet up this year.

The harp has a remarkable calming effect I find, as you can tell from this short video of Lauren playing Xmas tunes;

Please forgive me for plugging a family thing, but I’m sure many of you would really enjoy Lauren's online concerts over the festive season, and it would also help out a self-employed musician who is tremendously talented & experienced, but as with so many people in the arts sector, suffering a major loss of income this…