Staffline (LON:STAF) - a reader request from last week. The latest trading update shows a greatly improved position, with better trading, and an equity raise having fixed the balance sheet debt overhang. So it's now a regular investment, rather than a distressed situation. Despite these improvement, it wouldn't be my sector pick.

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - I've been through Maynard Paton's damning report again, in a fair bit of depth. Most of the accounting issues he's unearthed don't seem too important. However, the CFO selling 5% of the company 2 days before the auditor resigned with a critical departure letter, is outrageous. Entrepreneurial management was previously a strong attraction of this share. I don't trust them now, so am steering clear, despite the steep fall in price.

Studio Retail (LON:STU) (I hold) - oh dear, another problem. STU has warned on profits again - not a big deal given supply chain problems. However, far more concerning is that a working capital shortfall has emerged, due to over-stocking. This is such a basic lack of financial control, that I have no confidence in management, so have decided to sell. It's not a very good business, and now we know it's not very well run too. Although this is all reflected in a now ultra-low PER, so it could be a recovery share once working capital has been sorted, maybe?

Purplebricks (LON:PURP) - a catalogie of problems has smashed the share price here. I take a quick look at interim results. Bad - but mainly due to one-off charges. The key point is, it still has £58m cash in the bank, and the market cap is £64m. Could be an interesting one for special situation investors maybe?

Sthree (LON:STEM) - I quickly review the FY 11/2021 results, and am impressed. This looks a good company, performing well, with a decent outlook, and priced sensibly. Also a sound balance sheet. Very good! This is the type of thing we like best here at the SCVR - a decent company, reasonably priced.

Belvoir (LON:BLV) - full year profit before tax to be comfortably ahead of expectations thanks to a strong sales market. While this has since shown signs of normalising post-stamp duty holiday,…