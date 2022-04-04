Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Ted Baker (LON:TED) - takeover approaches. Sycamore has raised its cash offer (was previously 137.5p) but we're not told how much. Other third parties have expressed interest too. So a formal sales process has been launched. I'm sceptical whether any bids are likely to be high enough to persuade the big 4 shareholders (including the founder Ray Kelvin) to sell up, but everything has a price, so who knows?!

Thruvision (LON:THRU) - a serial disappointer in the past, with never-ending losses each year. However, today's trading update shows signs of decent growth, and a positive outlook. Breakeven beckons possibly for 2023? Might be worth doing some digging on this one, the products look interesting, and have attracted big name clients. Valuation looks warm though.

Jack's section:

Belvoir (LON:BLV) - a 25th year of profit growth, stretching back through cycles. Belvoir has organic growth opportunities and smaller acquisition candidates. Meanwhile, the shares trade on 13.6x forecast rolling earnings with an FY21 yield of 3.24%, which hardly seems demanding given the track record and prospects.

Medica (LON:MGP) - elective scanning is now back to pre-pandemic levels, while Nighthawk continues to trade strongly. Recent acquisitions see it enter Ireland and the US. I’m curious to see how the group fares in these markets, which are quite different to UK Healthcare. There is some potential here and the current year will benefit from softer comps, but more research is needed.

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - EBITDA to be well ahead of last year and ahead of market expectations. There are cost pressures, but the group’s businesses are relatively low cost and it has a greater ability to increase its own prices compared to competitors. Meanwhile, cheaper new sites fundamentally improve the economics and I think management has a good chance to continue successfully growing the company.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.…