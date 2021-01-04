Good morning, it’s Paul here with the first SCVR for 2021. I trust you had a relaxing break over Christmas & New Year, such as it was. Plenty of repeats to watch on TV anyway, we were spoiled for choice!

Out of curiosity, I looked back at last year’s SCVRs to see what companies I wrote about in the first half of January 2020. It was mostly Xmas trading updates from retailers. Given that so many non-essential shops were forced to close, plus the hospitality & travel sectors were largely locked down too, in many parts of the country, then I’m not sure how things are likely to pan out this year.

Newsflow is likely to be short term grim, but the market is already looking beyond covid, since the positive vaccine news came through, rightly so I think. Will the big rally of late 2020 hold? Answers on a postcard - I haven't got a clue, as it's not my role to guess at short term market sentiment, anything can happen. Some things (especially companies perceived as growth shares) do look pricey now though, and have maybe gone up too much?

Given that short term company trading is likely to have been awful in some sectors, then balance sheet strength is the most important thing to me. Can companies survive, without having to do another placing, until conditions return to something like normal (best estimate on that seems to be some time in April, once enough vulnerable people have been vaccinated)?

Will investors baulk at the huge debts some companies have run up during the pandemic? Or will that be ignored, as people focus instead on rising earnings?

IFRS 16 adjustments

... are likely to cause more chaos. I was talking to the CFO of a bars group, who explained to me how it works at the moment. The asset side of the IFRS 16 entries are likely to be based on awful current trading at balance sheet dates (i.e. heavily written down). That's likely to make balance sheets look horrendous in the short term, for multi-site retail & hospitality.

However, the key point to remember, is that once trading returns to normal, hopefully in Q2 2021 onwards, then those leasehold assets are likely to be greatly increased in value again, as sites return to profitability. Hence the IFRS 16 entries…