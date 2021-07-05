Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Monday's SCVR.

Timing - today's report is now finished (15:15)

Disclaimer -

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Intercede (LON:IGP) (I hold) - a reassuring, rather than earth-shattering Q1 trading update. Gives us more colour on the reseller partner programme called "Connect". £600k new contract wins in Q1. Long tail (c. 10-20 years typically) of recurring revenues. Things are going well. Valuation looks about right to me, for now. Long-term upside I hope, as this is a core "coffee can" holding in my portfolio.

Restore (LON:RST) - upbeat trading update, restoring divis, and confident-sounding outlook. The valuation doesn't look stretched. Could be worth a closer look maybe?

Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) (I hold) - in line with market expectations for FY 06/2021. Not enough hard numbers to form a firm view either way. Small, speculative, but looks OK. Not burning cash, so dilution risk seems low.

Porvair (LON:PRV) - solid interim results. As usual when I report on this company, I struggle to understand why it's worth a PER of almost 25? Lacklustre outlook comments too.

Panoply Holdings (LON:TPX) - I've been sceptical about this acquisitive software group in the past. Looking at it with fresh eyes today, a lot of my concerns have now been addressed. Strong performance, and good outlook. The valuation looks expensive, but if high performance and growth are maintained, then it could be justified.

Jack's Section:

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) - fast-growing franchise…