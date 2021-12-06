Good morning! (first section posted early, on Sunday evening). It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

Many thanks to Jack & Roland for looking after things last week. Jack thought I needed a week off, and that coincided nicely with a trip to Manchester, to help my nephew celebrate his graduation. So fully refreshed, I'm now raring to go!

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) - I've made a video primarily to analyse the balance sheet, comparing it with larger competitor Dfs Furniture (LON:DFS) . There's an astonishing contrast - with DFS having no net cash, and SCS having more than its entire market cap in net cash. I demonstrate that there is clearly an opportunity for an acquirer to strip out a large amount of cash - making the company vulnerable to a takeover bid. Furniture retailers have a highly favourable business model - few inventories or receivables, and goods made to order, with some cash received up-front, and suppliers paid later.

Jack's section:

To follow

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.



I made the video below last night, primarily focused on comparing the structure of the balance sheets of Scs (LON:SCS) with its larger rival Dfs Furniture (LON:DFS) . As you can see, SCS is hoarding an unnecessarily large cash pile, whilst DFS…