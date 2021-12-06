Good morning! (first section posted early, on Sunday evening). It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday. Today's report is now finished.

Many thanks to Jack & Roland for looking after things last week. Jack thought I needed a week off, and that coincided nicely with a trip to Manchester, to help my nephew celebrate his graduation. So fully refreshed, I'm now raring to go!

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Scs (LON:SCS) (I hold) - I've made a video primarily to analyse the balance sheet, comparing it with larger competitor Dfs Furniture (LON:DFS) . There's an astonishing contrast - with DFS having no net cash, and SCS having more than its entire market cap in net cash. I demonstrate that there is clearly an opportunity for an acquirer to strip out a large amount of cash - making the company vulnerable to a takeover bid. Furniture retailers have a highly favourable business model - few inventories or receivables, and goods made to order, with some cash received up-front, and suppliers paid later.

Smiths News (LON:SNWS) - confirms receipt of £8.1m cash from pension scheme surplus. Divi being upped. Amazingly cheap on a fwd PER basis, at 3.7 - which looks too low, even allowing for the structurally declining nature of its business model (distribution of newspapers & magazines).

Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) - confirmation that the 400p cash takeover bid from Constellation is approved by MMH management. It's a formality, as the controlling shareholder of MMH has agreed the bid. This deal demonstrates the value in the sector, and I would expect to see more takeover bids for other listed car dealerships - so there could be some nice opportunities here.

Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - strong interim results, but there are so many distortions from covid and taxpayer support measures, that it's difficult to determine what future profitability would be. Balance sheet look OK. More rapid expansion is starting. Looks a good company, but the valuation strikes me as up with events.

Versarien (LON:VRS) - interim results show more losses, from this jam tomorrow disappointer. Why take the risk?

Hardide (LON:HDD) - poor results for FY 9/2021, but upbeat about the outlook. After many years trying & failing, can this specialist coatings company convert all the exciting potential…