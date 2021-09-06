Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here with the SCVR for Monday.

In between exploring the Senglea and Burgu areas of Malta over the weekend, I also took a look at interim results from Headlam (LON:HEAD) - not a current holding of mine, but something I would like to buy back into, when funds permit. So there's a section on that below, to get you started today.

Mello Monday is back today, at 6pm - details here.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Headlam (LON:HEAD) - my review of the recent interim results, to supplement Roland's review last week. I'm impressed with the recovery to pre-pandemic levels, plus the very strong balance sheet (with net cash, and freehold property) could attract a bidder maybe? Still seems good value to me. Although the commercial sector remains subdued, and there is a new competitor Likewise, set up by former HEAD leaders.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) (I hold) - a frustrating trading update that sounds reassuring, and gives lots of detail on developments, but says nothing specific about performance versus market expectations. A research update from Progressive says that today's update reinforces confidence in forecasts.

Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) (I hold) - very strong organic growth in mainly recurring revenues. However, all the additional gross profit has been consumed by considerably higher admin costs - although this was flagged as a deliberate policy to help accelerate growth. I ponder the bull & bear points.

Roland's Section:

Belvoir (LON:BLV): an excellent set of figures from this estate agency group, boosted by rapid growth in revenue from sales and mortgage broking.

Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY): strong numbers and excellent cash generation from the banknote authentication specialist. But I’m struggling to get a clear picture on growth.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m.…