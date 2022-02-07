Good morning! Paul & Jack here with Monday's SCVR.

Lok'n Store (LON:LOK) - good results, H1 revenue up 34.1% (driven by price and occupancy increases). 12-strong new store pipeline with plenty of opportunities beyond that. It’s smaller than some of its peers and so could offer superior growth. There have been repeated forecast EPS upgrades here, but the stock continues to look pricey, so you’d need to get comfortable with a c30x forecast PER.

K3 Capital (LON:K3C) - in line update, with record revenue and profits across all three divisions. Profit is strongly up, but big differences in adjusted and non-adjusted results by way of remuneration and amortisation of intangibles. Cash from operations is down, too, and the balance sheet carries a lot of intangibles now, so there are a couple of avenues to investigate, but the operational performance is strong.

Lok'n Store (LON:LOK)

