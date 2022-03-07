Good morning, Paul & Jack here with Monday's SCVR.

The futures are pointing to another bumpy day, following on from another panic sell-off last week. Absolutely hideous market conditions.

Agenda -

Various Eateries (LON:VARE) - results for FY 10/2021 shows losses, but the year was impacted by covid. Also, it's quite an early stage business, with only a small number of sites, but more in the pipeline, so there's not much financial track record yet. Despite big fall in share price recently, it still doesn't strike me as a bargain.

57p (Friday’s close) - market cap £52m

Final Results

Various Eateries PLC, the owner, developer and operator of all day club, restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom, announces its results for the 53 weeks ended 3 October 2021.

The share price here has been dropping relentlessly, but that doesn’t necessarily mean there’s anything wrong with the company - it’s an increasingly unpleasant bear market, so practically everything is falling, often irrespective of the company fundamentals.

VARE is too early stage to analyse meaningfully from these accounts, which are also impacted in part by covid. Although they do remind us that this is still quite a small business, and not yet profitable -

Revenue £22.3m

Adj EBITDA £1.2m (which ignores a lot of real world costs, so is not meaningful)

Loss before tax £(3.7)m

Benefit…