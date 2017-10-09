Small Cap Value Report (Mon 9 Oct 2017) - ACRL, YOU, XPP, IPX, CPX
Good morning folks!
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)
- Share price: 132p (pre-suspension)
- No. of shares: 93 million
- Market cap: £123 million (pre-suspension)
Paul speculated last week that this tissue supplier would not be put into administration over its net debt, which was last reported at £19 million.
Today we have confirmation that directors think a solution will be found:
The Directors believe that the current challenges facing the Company relate largely to FY18 and are likely to have less of an impact on the Company's trading performance in FY19. The Board are therefore confident that, whilst there can be no guarantee, a solution will be found to the Company's short term funding requirements.
Certainly, this is comforting. What is the probability of a solution being found, then? 60-70%. perhaps?
If a solution can be found, it then becomes a question of how much dilution is needed to steady the ship.
The PE outfit which floated Accrol is still on the register. I'd strongly suspect they are more interested in continuing to divest rather than increasing their stake. So it will be up to the nearly half a dozen other institutions involved, in cooperation with the bank, to figure it out.
If we assume that earnings will return to an approximately "normal" level next year (PBT c. £8 million), but then apply a discount for loss of trust over this incident, and for the debt level, and for the potential HSE fine, then existing equity looks worth maybe 40% of the level it was at pre-suspension?
YouGov (LON:YOU)
- Share price: 300p (+2.6%)
- No. of shares: 105.1 million
- Market cap: £315 million
Some nice results from this market research firm, suggesting that I've been too harsh on it in the past. Although valuation remains a concern.
Current trading is in line with expectations.
For the year ending July:
- Group revenue increased by 21% (9% on a constant currency basis)
- Data Products and Services revenue up by 37% to £47m (24% on a constant currency basis); now represents 44% of Group total (2016: 38%)
- Cash generated from operations (before paying interest and tax) increased by 37% to £19m (2016: £14m)
Excluding the currency tailwind arising from US/international sales, the constant FX growth is stronger than the market…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
33 Comments on this Article show/hide all
I have always had some reservations about ACRL but a company with £135M of turnover, apparently up-to-date production lines and a product that is needed by the discounters/supermarkets must have some value. If it comes back to the market it could be that the initial fall will be overdone.
In reply to AstonGirl, post #7
Hey Astongirl, I've added XP Power (LON:XPP). Thanks for the suggestion!
Regards
Graham
I'd second you taking a look at CAP XX (LON:CPX) Graham, just a small position for me and very forward-looking. Ta!
In reply to Philip Wigg, post #8
I can't see Stonegate unilaterally upping their bid for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) without some pressure being put on them by Deltic (or another bidder for that matter).
Meanwhile, Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) 's existing management seem to have run up a white flag and surrendered to Stonegate without much gumption. This morning's rebuttal RNS of the Deltic merger proposal by RBG reads as though it was written by Stonegate (perhaps it was?) so absent a funded cash offer from Deltic - which seems unlikely without a significant third party backer - I fear the current 203p is all we're likely to get.
Gus.
Accrol looks a complete disaster - but is there a chance it could become a takeover candidate in a recapitalized form (assuming that will happen?)
In reply to jesseowens, post #4
Hi Jesse, covered them both. Thanks for the request!
Graham
In reply to MrContrarian, post #1
The City of London Investment (LON:CLIG) update was encouraging this morning and it now has its highest ever funds under management in terms of US dollars if not British pounds. I think this is an excellent fund management company which is trading relatively cheaply at about 11-12 times last year earnings. Just to flag to readers it goes ex-dividend on the 12th October which equates to about 3.7% so this is quite a good time to get in. Although there is usually a bit of a drop on ex-divi day which may be preferable to wait for depending on how fussed you are by the income. The main risk with City of London Investment (LON:CLIG) is if you think the outlook for emerging markets looks poor. I am long.
Interesting announcement from DX (Group) (LON:DX.) this morning. Significant new funding (albeit expensive) and very experienced new management who will be putting substantial skin in the game (albeit on preferential terms).
Still very high risk, but enough to tempt me to take a punt.
I'm a great supporter of XPP and wish it well. You do have to understand that the IP is not that valuable, basically they make power "bricks" and while they own the design, making new designs is not that difficult, their real "moat" is the Vietnamise very low cost factory they have built over the last 10 years or so.
In reply to Graham N, post #19
Thanks Graham and for making me aware of Impax in the first place . heard the CEO present recently and he did mention that Impax shouldn’t be expected to trade on the same rating of AUM as fund managers that have a higher percentage of funds directly from retail investors . A high percentage of impax AUM is from institutions on an average fee of around 0.5%
In reply to JASPERTHEDOG, post #12
Yes I would tend to agree Jasperthedog and I have a nasty feeling that some of Accrol's major customers may also want to eliminate exposure to the company, particularly if there is any suspicion of unethical behaviour over the H&S failure. I think there is still a chance the company may go down the pan.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #21
Effortless Cool
Did I get this right that if the £24 m loan notes in £DX are converted in 3 years, withthe PIk interest, there will be another 297 million shares issued?
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #25
That looks about right, which clearly restricts the upside, to an extent. But if the new directors want to make serious money out of this, they need to get the share price significantly above 10p.
My speculative investment is based on the belief that Gatemore has headhunted executives with strong records and relevant sector experience and the fact that those executives are willing to back themselves with material risk capital.
In reply to Dieselhead2, post #9
Hi DH2, I've taken a look at it! Ta.
XP Power (LON:XPP) while I have done well out of this. I first bought 2012 and 4 times subsequently all below £17 and have received 16% of my investment back in dividends. That said I have been guilty, as Buffett would put it, of thumb sucking because I should have bought more of this stock, as I was convinced of its quality/prospects. But with the reason parabolic rise I find it difficult to buy some more at £31 or am I guilty of price anchoring!?
May well make a small purchase on a pull back from today's rise.
In reply to Graham N, post #15
XP Power (LON:XPP) Thank you Graham :-)
Like purpleski I felt I was price anchoring having been holding since 2015. Whilst I haven't had the phenomenal 15x gains of some respected investors who have held for longer, I did add a few more in August using the 'fresh eyes' investment case.
I also like to add on an ahead of expectations statement so I too shall be watching the price closely this week.
Well done to all holders.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #26
Hopefully the new DX (Group) (LON:DX.) management team will be less accident prone than the old guard. I bought into the company after its catastrophic profit warning in 2015 took 80% of the share price and it has been downhill ever since with failed planning applications for a new distribution centre, the strategic asset combination with John Menzies hitting a brick wall and the underlying business falling off a cliff. Amazed that Gatemore still keep pumping in fresh capital. The new deal will dilute the existing shareholders significantly but at least gives them/us one last roll of the dice. Today's 20% or so share price rise illustrates just how desperate things had become.
Picking up on an earlier comment, yet another high quality IPO from Zeus!
Gus.
In reply to Graham N, post #27
Hi Graham, much appreciated.
DH2.
In reply to peterthegreat, post #24
Accrol's major customers are only interested in getting their product at the lowest price possible. Anything they say to the contrary is totally divorced from reality.
In reply to gus 1065, post #30
Re DX (Group) (LON:DX.) Gatemore appear to be exhibiting a classic case of 'escalation of committment' - faced with increasingly negative outcomes from a prior investment they are choosing to plow on rather than alter course.
There's a great ten-part BBC4 series 'The Vietnam War' currently being broadcast on Monday evenings. As early in the conflict as 1965 the Americans similarly displayed an escalation of commitment rather than walk away: