Good morning, it's Jack and Paul here with the SCVR for Monday.

First item on the agenda is Mello - David Stredder and co. continue to offer an invaluable service to private investors with these events and you can catch Ed speaking tonight about the first quarter performance Stockopedia's Stock Picking Challenge 2021. Here's a link to the event so do check it out.

I've just had a quick look and my performance year-to-date is +15.9% - not bad, but the market has had a strong start. We have a mini competition in the office and the current leader is way out in front with 76.7% so plenty of work to do! There are some pretty chunky Q1 gains on the leaderboard.

Edit: Paul has just posted a fantastic progress update on his ZANE fundraising initiative in the comments below (see here). If this was a company I'm pretty sure it would be trading ahead of expectations so thank you to everybody that donated!

Paul:

Tristel (LON:TSTL) - 30% profit miss from this highly rated disinfectant products provider

Staffline (LON:STAF) - shares have nearly trebled over the past six months and trading momentum is encouraging, but significant balance sheet risks remain

Jack:

Lokn Store (LON:LOK) - good trading momentum and store pipeline from growing self-storage business in a resilient part of the market

Mind Gym (LON:MIND) - recovering trading momentum and revenue ahead of revised expectations (but still down year-on-year) at behavioural science specialist

Paul's section

Tristel (LON:TSTL)

670p (pre market open) - mkt cap £315m

I last reported on Tristel here in Feb 2021, on publication of its interim results. It’s a nice little company, but the valuation was looking very stretched then, yet it’s gone up by another 10% since (like most other shares in this bull market). That was despite a wobbly outlook statement with the interim results.

Tristel has a 30 June 2021 year end, so today we’re getting a Q3 update.

Tristel plc (AIM: TSTL), the manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products utilising proprietary chlorine dioxide chemistry, provides the following trading update.

Profit warning - today we are given reduced guidance for FY 06/2021, of revenues c.£31m, and profit before tax of c.£5m.

Reason for profit warning…