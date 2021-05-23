Good morning, Jack's back! Thanks to Roland for all his support this week, keeping me sane. what a star! I'm so lucky to have such smashing support here.

I'm sorry to see the founding family selling down again, a substantial amount (20.58m shares) at a discount, sold at 210p, 8% of the company. That messes up the upside case for me, so might have to top slice my own position. They cannot talk up the price, whilst selling, sorry call me old fashioned. Peel Hunt seem to be losing their touch. A poor price achieved here, and my city sources tell me that PH weren't really interested in the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (I hold) placing recently. Time to bring in more enthusiastic brokers maybe? Or is the market just suffering deal fatigue? Answers on a postcard to broadcasting house please.