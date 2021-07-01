Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday. Good job I checked the date, as this originally said Friday!

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (I hold) - a strong trading update. Since re-opening indoors, 86% of 2019 revenues achieved, on only 28% capacity. Guidance raised, and net debt largely eliminated by recent 20p placing. Good upside here in my view, providing covid restrictions don't return.

Headlam (LON:HEAD) (I hold) - is holding a CMD today at its Ipswich HQ. Slides are available online here. I think broker forecasts look far too low, and I see long-term upside of c.70% on the current share price. Obviously don't rely on my view, as it could turn out to be right or wrong, nobody knows for certain what the future holds. A resumption of divis in future could lock in a yield of over 5%, if historic payouts return.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG) (I hold) - interesting news of the spin-out of startup (Monument Therapeutics) which COG has incubated since 2018. Creates about £1.5m value for COG shareholders, who now have a free carry in Monument, with further upside potential from licensing. A cherry on top of the cake!

Lookers (LON:LOOK) - accounts for 2020 are finally published. Positive trading, but we already knew that from the strong trading update on Monday this week. The whole sector is cheap, so why chose…