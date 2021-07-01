Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday. Good job I checked the date, as this originally said Friday!

Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (I hold) - a strong trading update. Since re-opening indoors, 86% of 2019 revenues achieved, on only 28% capacity. Guidance raised, and net debt largely eliminated by recent 20p placing. Good upside here in my view, providing covid restrictions don't return.

Jack's Section:

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) - strong end to the year with record revenues for this Scottish housebuilder with a diverse skillset and good local connections. Net debt has fallen considerably and the outlook appears positive, so it looks well placed to continue growing.

Argentex (LON:AGFX) - looks like the post-pandemic recovery is shaping up at this FX services provider. The group is investing for growth and forecasts suggest a company with ambition, albeit one whose business is tied to market confidence and sentiment.

(I hold)

21p (yesterday’s close) - mkt cap £49m

Trading Update

Revolution Bars Group plc ("the Group" or "the Company"), a leading operator of 66 premium bars, trading under the Revolution and Revolucion de Cuba brands is pleased to announce an update to trading ahead of our year end date of 3 July 2021.

Preamble - The last update was on 11 May, and described re-opening trading as “extremely strong”. That pushed up the share price to nearly 40p, drawing…