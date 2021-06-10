Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Thursday.

Notes from my briefings yesterday with Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) (I hold) and Intercede (LON:IGP) (I hold)

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) - strong trading momentum continues, with FY adjusted EBITDA to be 'materially ahead', although existing forecasts appear to be conservative based on historic growth rates.

Share price: 1,200p (pre-open)

Shares in issue: 48,790,681

Market cap: £585.5m

(I have an interest in this share)

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) is a services provider to the pharmaceutical industry that has, over the past couple of years, refocused its efforts away from the co-development of new drugs and towards running drug trials and monitoring newly developed treatments for adverse effects.

It has been a highly successful change so far, as the company is now growing into a large market with lots of organic demand. The services side also benefits from lower R&D costs and less predictability.

The share price reaction has been impressive.

It has paused for breath recently. Earnings grew by 45% in FY21, but earnings growth for the year after is expected to be a more modest 13.3%. This would be quite some slowdown, so it’s possible that these forecasts are conservative.

Indeed those forecasts have been steadily increasing, so there’s always a chance that Ergomed’s growth prospects are not being adequately reflected.

AGM statement

The group says it has made a ‘strong start’ to 2021, building on its momentum from the preceding year.

Its strategic transition to a services-based business model is now complete but the company remains busy. The Ashfield Pharmacovigilance business is now fully integrated and Ergomed's pharmacovigilance division continues to experience strong growth in revenues ‘in line with prior trends’.

In the CRO business, integration of MedSource, which was acquired in December 2020, is progressing well. The rest of this business is seeing ‘further acceleration in the growth that resumed in the second half of 2020’.

The two acquisitions noted above are helping Ergomed to expand its operational presence in the important US market. There’s expansion in other markets as well, including Japan, where ERGO has recently announced a new operation. This is the fourth largest pharmaceutical market in the world.

Impressively, at this early stage, the group…