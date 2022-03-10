Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Parsley Box (LON:MEAL) - placing & open offer, at 20p per share. Directors & associates are stumping up £4.1m of £5.9m placing, an impressive commitment. Trouble is, so far the business model has been a cash burning failure. Is that likely to change? Revised strategy looks more about survival than growth, so I see lots of risk and little upside. Hence best avoided I reckon.

Finncap (LON:FCAP) - full year revenue to exceed the top end of its £45m-£50m guidance. No word on distribution of profits. The shares are very illiquid, but they also look cheap given how well the group is performing. Market conditions could turn of course, in which case you’d have to expect some volatility.

A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

18p per share (yesterday’s close)

No. shares: 42.3m (before placing) + 29.5m (placing) = 71.8m (plus open offer)

Market cap (after placing): £12.9m

Fundraising

No surprises at this equity fundraising being needed, as it was flagged a while back, following disastrous performance & cash burn in 2021. What is surprising today, is that the fundraising is being done at 20p, and not much lower. The other surprise, is that of the £5.9m being raised, £4.2m is coming from Directors and associates. There’s nothing like burning your own…