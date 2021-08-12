Morning all, it's just Paul here, with the SCVR for Thursday.

Today's report is now finished.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research) - don't blame us if you buy something that doesn't work out. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Purplebricks (LON:PURP) (I hold) - recent changes to business model look interesting - new pricing, money back guarantee (with conditions) and agents moving to employed rather than self-employed status. £74m cash pile (and no debt), for a £202m market cap, looks an interesting albeit speculative situation.

Stock Spirits (LON:STCK) - agreed cash takeover bid at 377p, a 41% premium. Congratulations to holders!

Vitec (LON:VTC) - interim results show a strong recovery, getting close to pre-pandemic trading. Not the best balance sheet I've ever seen, but that probably doesn't matter because the group is trading well. Valuation seems reasonable. Looks an interesting company, operating in growing markets, worth a closer look maybe?

Empresaria (LON:EMR) - very impressive interim results, driven by restructuring rather than revenue growth. I'm not keen on the balance sheet, but this share does look cheap, compared with the much larger re-rating enjoyed by Gattaca (LON:GATC) so I'm tempted to have a little punt on EMR.

(I hold)

65p - mkt cap £202m

Change to Operating Model

The business model of PURP is changing for the better I think, addressing significant concerns. Already announced recently was this -

New pricing structure, including money back guarantee - previously…