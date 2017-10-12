Small Cap Value Report (Thu 12 Oct 2017) - EHG, NXR, RNO, RBG
Good morning! It's Paul here.
I read an astonishing article in the weekend press. It stated that the cost of tax relief for private pension contributions has now risen to a staggering £53bn p.a. - enough to wipe out the entire Govt spending deficit. Bear in mind that this is mostly going to the affluent, and I don't see how the present arrangements can possibly be justified, or continued. So I think we'll see another raid on private pensions by the Government fairly soon.
I have an ancient SIPP, however it's a system which makes me very nervous. The money is tied up for years, and in the meantime who knows what awful policies successive Governments might implement to raid my savings? ISAs seem much more attractive - at least you could grab that money & wire it abroad, if a hostile Government were to be elected.
Elegant Hotels (LON:EHG)
Share price: 84.8p (up 5.7% today)
No. shares: 88.8m
Market cap: £75.3m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Trading update - for the year ended 30 Sep 2017.
This company owns & operates 7 freehold "upscale" hotels, plus a restaurant, in Barbados. Note that renowned entrepreneur Luke Johnson is a NED, and owns 12.5% of the company.
Rather surprisingly, things seem to be going well;
Trading since the interim results in June has remained in line with market expectations. Whilst the Group is only 12 days into its new financial year, it is pleased to report that bookings are currently tracking ahead of the same period last year.
I say surprisingly, because this company is heavily reliant on tourists from the UK - who make up something like 70% of its revenues. So my main worry was that the post-Brexit plunge in sterling might trigger a reduction in British tourists visiting. Apparently not!
Also, the refubishment of one of its hotels is going to plan, with re-opening scheduled for the start of the peak tourist season.
Valuation - this share looks strikingly cheap, which makes me worry that there might be something wrong?
Zeus are forecasting 8.1p EPS for the year just finished, 09/2017. That's a PER of 10.5 .
For y/e 09/2018, they are forecasting 10.4p EPS, for a PER of 8.2 . …
Elegant Hotels Group plc is a holding company. The principal activity of the Company and its subsidiaries is the ownership and operation of hotels and restaurants on the island of Barbados. It owns and operates six freehold beachfront hotels and a beachfront restaurant in Barbados. Its hotels include Colony Club, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach and Waves. It operates Daphne's restaurant, which is located on platinum West Coast in Paynes Bay, adjacent to The House and Tamarind in Barbados. Its Colony Club hotel is spread across six acres of tropical gardens with approximately 300 feet of beach frontage on the Caribbean Sea and lagoon style pools. Its Tamarind hotel is on the Platinum Coast. Its Crystal Cove hotel has three freshwater lagoon pools, two restaurants, two bars, two floodlit tennis courts and a fitness center. Its Turtle Beach property is on the south coast of Barbados. Its portfolio consists of over 550 rooms. more »
Norcros Plc is a holding company for the Norcros Group. The Company's principal activities include development, manufacture and marketing of home consumer products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company's segments include UK and South Africa. The Company has six United Kingdom businesses, including Triton Showers, Vado, Croydex, Abode, Johnson Tiles and Norcros Adhesives, and three businesses in South Africa, including Johnson Tiles South Africa, TAL and Tile Africa. The Company is focused on showers, taps, bathroom accessories, tiles and adhesives. In the United Kingdom, the Company offers a range of bathroom and kitchen products both for domestic and commercial applications. The Company offers mixer showers and accessories; tile and stone adhesives; taps, bathroom accessories and valves; bathroom furnishings; ceramic wall and floor tiles; kitchen sinks; tile adhesives, pourable floor coverings and tiling tools through its United Kingdom and South Africa business. more »
Renold plc is engaged in delivering engineered and power transmission products and solutions across the world. The Company's Chain segment manufactures and sells power transmission and conveyor chain and includes sales of torque transmission product through Chain National Sales Companies (NSCs). It has manufacturing sites in the United States, Germany, India, China, Malaysia and Australia. It also offers leaf chain used in the forklift trucks. Its Torque Transmission segment manufactures and sells torque transmission products, such as gearboxes and couplings. It is a manufacturer and developer of coupling and gearbox solutions, from fluid couplings to rubber-in-compression and rubber-in-shear couplings, and a range of worm gears, helical and bevel helical worm drives. It also manufactures gear spindles. The applications of conveyor chain include theme park rides, water treatment plants, cement mills, agricultural machinery, mining and sugar production. more »
In reply to JTG, post #40
Due to the inheritance tax advantages of SIPPs introduced by George Osborne, my current plan for when I retire is to take income from my ISA and leave my SIPP untouched for as long as possible. Of course I might modify that plan if the rules for ISAs and SIPPs should change in the future.
In reply to CliveBorg, post #26
Hi,
You need to select the corporate actions page in iWeb and then read the information pertaining to the action required. It should ask you to vote "yes" or "No". You do not need to go to the meeting.
A
In reply to simoan, post #36
The Scheme vote has two conditions both of which must be satisfied - 75% of the number of shares voted and 50% of the number of shareholders voting. Obviously, Artemis has you beat on the first condition. The second condition is more interesting. The Artemis (for example) shareholding may only be a single line item on the register. You and your holding potentially count as much toward the second condition as Artemis. If you have a holding across multiple accounts (ISA/non-ISA/SIPP) or across multiple platforms, you would probably get multiple "votes" for the second condition. I've heard of particularly angry shareholders who dematerialised their shares (converted to a share certificate) and got the registrar to issue multiple certificates for that one holding to Mr. A. Jones, Mr. Andrew Jones, Mr. Andy Jones, Mr. Andrew Jones Esq. etc. at multiple connected addresses. A concerted effort of small shareholders could potentially block an unpopular scheme.
In reply to Apadappa, post #42
Thanks for the advice, Apadappa. Unfortunately, the corporate action notification didn't have any vote buttons, (see the full text below), although I accept I might have missed something. I couldn't find anything about voting on RBG's website either. However, thanks again for your reply all the same.
REVOLUTION BARS GROUP - Important Information
Acquisition by Stonegate Pub Company Limited.
GBP2.03 for each Revolution Bars Group PLC Ordinary share held.
On 24th August 2017, Revolution Bars Group (Revolution) and Stonegate Pub Company (Stonegate) announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, Ordinary share capital of Revolution by Stonegate. The Acquisition will be affected by means of a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) under Part 26 of the Companies Act.
The Scheme Price represents a premium of approximately 62.4 percent to the Closing Price of GBP1.25 per Revolution share on 28th July 2017, this being the last Business Day prior to the commencement of the Offer period.
The Board of Revolution, having been so advised by Numis, considers the terms of the Acquisition to be fair and reasonable.
The Scheme is subject to shareholder approval at a General Meeting and Court approval at a Court Meeting both to be held 17th October 2017. The Scheme will then be subject to Court sanctioning at a Court Hearing to be held 20th October 2017.
Subject to acquiring the necessary approval, the Scheme is expected to become effective on 23rd October 2017.
Prior to the Scheme becoming effective, an application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of listing of the shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Subsequently, the cancellation of admission to trading is expected to become effective on 24th October 2017 with the last day in dealings expected to be 20th October 2017.
The Scheme Proceeds are expected to be credited to your account within two weeks of the Effective Date i.e. before or shortly after 6th November 2017. Should you retain your holding of Revolution shares, we will notify you when the cash has been credited to your account.
Before making any decision please take into consideration all relevant factors of the event including the current share price and any possible tax implications. If you require any further information in making your decision please contact an appropriate professional advisor.
Should you wish to find more information about the Scheme, please visit the Revolution website, www.revolutionbarsgroup.com/.
At the moment as a "retiree" from a large American computer company 15 years ago I'm getting by on my final salary pension BUT it was based on my basic salary which was low enough to encourage me to work all the hours to support customers who always needed help out of normal hours. The next BUT is that after 4 takeovers I effectively worked for one company for 25 years and the last company after taking on a fully funded pension scheme, have put in the bare minimum and refuse to make any increases to pre 1997 pension because like so many, particularly US companies, they have no legal requirement to do so. Bloody annoying when government with their gold plated pension can't make a slight change to the law to say to these companies "if you're making profits and paying dividends, then do the right thing for your pensioners", and treat pre 1997 entitlements the same as post 1997. A campaign is starting soon, I wonder what Theresa will do. Answers on a £20 note please.
In reply to MattM, post #30
I just contacted my broker who hold my ISA to vote on Revolution Bars (LON:RBG). For £24 they'll vote for me. I declined their offer ;)
In reply to CliveBorg, post #26
To vote on this matter with iWeb refer to 12.1 of their T&Cs:
http://www.iweb-sharedealing.co.uk/PDFs/terms-and-conditions.pdf
The initiative is on you to contact them to tell them how you want your shares voted, Check if there is a charge. 15 months ago I attended an AGM and they sent me a letter of authorisation free of charge - many brokers will ask you for £25 for that. (as JonBirdy in the post above has found out!)
In reply to CliveBorg, post #44
Hi CliveBorg,
Very strange!? I would contact iWeb either by phone or Livechat and inform them that you wish to vote. I purchased my shares in £RGB through another broker but I have had many corporate actions in iWeb and each time I have been given the opportunity to Vote. Hope they sort it out.
In reply to abtan, post #39
EHG has substantial assets and Barbados will always be a popular destination but to me the figures are irrelevant compared to the fact that Luke Johnson has invested £10M during the past year.. That is the sort of thing I look for with, for example, Communisis being one of my largest holdings for little other reason than the £20M+ investment of Richard Griffiths. I then look for such investors selling down and keep my eye on the charts. It worked well when Bob Morton took a large shareholding in Vislink and I got out the few minutes after he sold a chunk of shares at their peak prior to the company going into a downward spiral.
The private pension system is designed as a deferred tax system, incentivising people to save for retirement so that they do not become dependent on the state when they are older. It has a side benefit of increasing the national savings rate (much needed in the UK) and increasing investment monies available for UK companies (and government). In generational terms it increases governmental costs for current tax payers and reduces costs for future tax payers.
Winners from the system include people who pay in at a higher rate than they take out, and the few non-earners who can pay in £2880 (net) a year. Losers include most people who pay higher rates on their pension (the vast majority will have made some contribution at standard rates). The system also benefits people whose earnings fluctuate dramatically.
Ironically, given that the system was established to help the working man (mostly men then) provide for his family's future, the system has been under sustained attack from the left. Firstly with Gordon Brown disabling the company pension side and more recently by reducing the lifetime and annual allowance and widescale publicity arguing that it is a system that only benefits the wealthy.
George Osborne introduced a large number of changes; only half thought-through, as was typical of him. The original justification was to avoid the problem of pensioners being forced to take annuities at a time of very low interest rates (largely caused by quantitative easing). They included freedom to withdraw large amounts (increasing the current tax take) and taking residual amounts out of IHT.
Most of the changes I have seen recommended are likely to have adverse consequences down the line. Only allowing relief at standard rates, means that there is a disincentive to higher rate payers to save in a pension (although, of course, the government could make pensions compulsory). A 33% rate has the same disadvantage, but smaller, and is an expensive giveaway to standard rate payers. Many of the proposals have the impact of reducing future tax take but increasing it now.
Certainly the system as it stands has more potential benefits for the wealthier (eg IHT is mostly an issue for wealthy people and middle classes in London and the South East). The 25% tax free is the main incentive and helps smooth the transition from a working income to a pension, but there is no obvious reason why it could not be capped without losing that benefit for the majority of people.
My guess is that if there is a significant pensions raid then there will also be a raid on ISAs soon or at the same time to stop the better off just switching. Could reduce the annual allowance, or, more sneakily, switch the 0% tax rate to a preferential rate, that could easily be increased in future budgets.
The country does need an effective pension system, and the old company system seems permanently broken for most people. SIPPs are OK, but too complex for the average worker. NEST equivalents seem the only option we have at the moment and can apply to the self-employed as well as the employed.
I'm not sure much will happen in this budget, though I will be reducing my risks; Hammond seems to in with the City and too politically incompetent to try anything big. Nevertheless, I do intend to reduce my exposure to risks.
In reply to sharw, post #47
Hi Sharw, thanks very much for this.
Regards,
Clive
In reply to timarr, post #22
Yes I would agree with you but Cornyn would have to get his policies through parliament, which is not a given. But nothing would be off limits. Remember Cyprus taking 10% off the top of all banks accounts not so long ago.
And remember that for €250,000 investment (I think in property but I will be investigating other investments qualify) Greece will give your family Greek passports so one could move to another EU regime. Of course the most attractive (Jersey and Monaco) are not in the EU and you need a few more millions than most of us have to get residencey!!
Pensions....I got my former employment pension just a few weeks ago. Very pleased to get final salary based (local government) ; that is not longer available to almost anyone and it makes a massive difference. Our kids can look forward to what? I think there will be a lot of company pension issues in the UK over the next few years as we saw with BHS. Too much blatant robbery; even the government is at it with pushing up state retirement age. I think any company with a large pension scheme is a big red flag with current politics in mind.
Accrol, which was widely discussed on here has stated that the fine for health and safety breach will be in the range of £550K to £2.9M (seems a pretty big range!) subject to a one-third deduction for their admission of liability. The lower figure seems immaterial and I cannot think that this issue had any real bearing at all on the profit warning.
I notice a lot of references to 'gold plated' public sector pensions. Seems to be another example of the greedy envy of something that other people are perceived to have that is so common now; whipped up in the media with large doses of lack of knowledge.
But public pensions are not all the same. Some are funded, though many aren't. The vast majority require substantial payments in by the workers.
You can't get cash transfers or choose to take money as you want; they are enforced annuities. They are completely controlled by the government of the day.
The switch from RPI to CPI was an imposed decision; in the private sector it has frequently had to be negotiated and some are still on RPI. Across the poorer countries of the EU public pensions have had substantial reductions imposed and there is nothing to stop the same happening here. Pensioners from the public sector can't contemplate just moving it abroad as a lump sum, they are always at the mercy of the government.
Before Gordon Brown they were worse than private sector pensions for most people. That changed as governments allowed (encouraged?) company pensions to wither away.
I've seen it from all sides; I've worked in the private sector, public sector, been self-employed and had my own companies. As with most things, there are disadvantages as well as advantages. For the moment I feel that SIPPs are probably the option with the most to offer and fewest risks, although that can change in an instant.
PS I am in no way condoning MPs pension arrangements or focus on feathering and protecting their own nests. And I suspect that the higher ranks in the Civil Service never lose out either.
I recently discovered the Brewin Dolphin podcast. Some of the interviewees are very interesting. They recently interviewed Neil Woodford. The most recent podcast was with Simon Brazier a fund manager with Investec. Reckitt, DS Smith, Booker and Next amongst the companies discussed. He had some comments I thought were insightful.
https://feeds.feedburner.com/BrewinDolphinPodcast (RSS feed, otherwise use your favourite search platform)
As the subject of pensions is being dicussed will someone who knows be kind enough to offer me their opinion. I am retired and have no earned income. I have a reasonably large SIPP and an ISA which I self invest. I can no longer fund my ISA and I am starting to take small sums from both my ISA and my SIPP but I am able to do so from profit thus preserving my capital. I am thinking it would make sense to annually fund my ISA to the full allowance by drawing from my SIPP. This would seem to me to be tax efficient. Does anyone have an educated view on this. Naturally I am not asking for financial advice just a view. Thanks in hopeful advance.
Charles
In reply to cafcash49, post #57
I currently work on the software side of the pensions industry and know enough to know that your question sounds easy but is actually v.v. complicated.
To get a proper answer you would need to have a long talk to a qualified IFA (they are not all shysters) about your attitude to risk (equities/housing/gilts etc) /politics (future tax rates) / how long you expect to live (when did your grandparents die) and many other things.
It also depends on whether you have taken your tax free cash sum
it also depends if you are seriously rich (millions)
and many other things.
I will say that I have (and I bet many here do) a SIPP.
My plan (simple and unoriginal):-
While I pay higher rate tax I will put money in a SIPP first.
When I have stopped doing enough paid work to hit higher rate tax (I do not expect to come to a full stop for a v.v. long time) I may start drawing on the SIPP up to just below the threshold (as 25% of it is tax free and the rest is basic rate) and anything left will go in the ISA.
In reply to cafcash49, post #57
This is just a view on pensions:
I thought you would be allowed to take out a 25% tax free sum from the pension. As far as I can see, it must be attractive to take that & feed some of it into the ISA each year. Considering the ISA income is tax free & if you wanted to emigrate with the money, it's possible.
What a fascinating day's reading. A short preamble by PS on the merits of ISAs as against SIPP provision has given rise to some excellent high quality posts. I have learned quite alot from some excellent feedback. Very intrigued by post 57 as it appears illogical to shift from one tax free wrapper to another but ISAs seem to offer benefits over a SIPP once you have a decent pot. The few with £1m plus ISA pots are in a nice position eg Lord Lee. I suspect all these pots are highly concentrated portfolios in 'winners' and most of all impeccable timing eg putting plenty in during 2009.