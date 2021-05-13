Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Timing - update at 13:52 - I've got 2 more companies that I want to cover TTG, and LUCE, so estimated finish time 16:00.

Update at 16:32 - today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Alumasc (LON:ALU) (I hold) - ahead of expectations update for this building products group. Looks good, but beware the pension scheme cash outflows, which partly explains why the PER is low. That said, the better the business performs, the less of an issue the pension scheme becomes.

Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB) (I hold) - an in line trading update for FY 04/2021. A stunning increase in EPS from 37.5p last year, to 125.2p forecast for the year just ended. The PER of 22 is either very cheap (if growth continues), fairly priced, or expensive (if growth goes into reverse). Get out your crystal balls!

Tt Electronics (LON:TTG) (I hold) - a solid trading update (towards upper end). Seems a decent business, at a reasonable valuation. Planning for double-digit operating margins with restructuring in the pipeline. Order book good. Cost pressures mentioned, as with many companies at the moment.

Luceco (LON:LUCE) - strong H1 trading update.

Jack's Section:

DX Group (LON:DX.) - stronger than expected trading and on track to significantly exceed adjusted PBT forecasts; 300 new vehicles recently acquired and 12 new depots announced

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) - improved full year expectations and market share gains, but cost inflation becoming a concern

Ten Lifestyle (LON:TENG) - Covid disruption hits these half year results and the outlook remains uncertain

.

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

218p (pre market open) - mkt cap £79m

Trading Update

Alumasc, the premium building products, systems, and solutions Group, today provides a trading update for the ten months ended 30 April 2021.

Strong last four months' performance

All businesses performing well

Cost-savings of £2.4m last year have improved margins this year

Govt policies are helping support housing market

Raw materials & shipping costs rising in recent months, being managed to maintain margins in the medium term (implies some short term margin impact maybe?)

CEO comment -

The great potential for the Group is starting to be realised with a strong…