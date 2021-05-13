Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Paul's Section:

Alumasc (LON:ALU) (I hold) - ahead of expectations update for this building products group. Looks good, but beware the pension scheme cash outflows, which partly explains why the PER is low. That said, the better the business performs, the less of an issue the pension scheme becomes.

Jack's Section:

DX Group (LON:DX.) - stronger than expected trading and on track to significantly exceed adjusted PBT forecasts; 300 new vehicles recently acquired and 12 new depots announced

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) - improved full year expectations and market share gains, but cost inflation becoming a concern

Ten Lifestyle (LON:TENG) - Covid disruption hits these half year results and the outlook remains uncertain

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

218p (pre market open) - mkt cap £79m

Trading Update

Alumasc, the premium building products, systems, and solutions Group, today provides a trading update for the ten months ended 30 April 2021.

Strong last four months' performance

All businesses performing well

Cost-savings of £2.4m last year have improved margins this year

Govt policies are helping support housing market

Raw materials & shipping costs rising in recent months, being managed to maintain margins in the medium term (implies some short term margin impact maybe?)

CEO comment -

The great potential for the Group is starting to be realised with a strong continuation of the good performance seen in H1

Overall trading - is strong -

As a consequence of the continued strong momentum, the Board now expects that Alumasc's results for the year will be ahead of its previous expectations.

My opinion - I last reported here on 5 Feb 2021, on Alumasc’s very strong interim results. The share has gone up a lot since then (like most other shares in cyclical sectors). Hence an ahead of expectations update today justifies that price move up.

Many thanks to Finncap for an update this morning, it’s raising EPS by 9% to 21.7p, giving a PER of 10. That’s good value, but don’t forget to adjust for the pension scheme cash outflows, which will curtail the valuation somewhat.

Overall, this looks a very nice business, improving performance, generating decent margins, I like it.

A nice combination of value, and quality here…