Good morning, Paul & Jack here with the last SCVR for this week, then 4 days off, due to the Easter bank holidays, yippee! Today's report is now finished.

Given how awful this year has been for small caps, I think we deserve a rest from it all. That said, in my experience these horrible sell-offs pave the way for the next bull market, and we'll be wondering why we didn't buy more aggressively when shares were dirt cheap. The only bit I can't predict, is the timing.

Agenda -

Paul's section:

Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) - has acquired a key freehold for £7.1m. This demonstrates that a boom in trading has given car dealers plenty of firepower from stronger balance sheets, to make acquisitions and do other things to improve long-term shareholder value.

Peel Hotels - now a private company, but a local paper reports it is selling assets to repay all bank debt, due to bank unwillingness to renew facilities. This alarms me, and looks a warning that we need to avoid highly indebted companies in cyclical sectors, as lenders look to be perhaps going into tightening mode.

Renold (LON:RNO) - an excellent update. Shares have shot up c. 26% today, which looks fully justified.

Norcros (LON:NXR) - a positive update, ahead of expectations. There's a lot to like about this share, which is now looking cheap. Pension fund risk is greatly reduced, the only remaining worry is exposure to South Africa. Overall, this strikes me as an attractive entry price, even allowing for a possible reduction in earnings after pandemic boost recedes.

Porvair (LON:PRV) - a reassuring-sounding update, but it omits to tell us how the company is performing vs market expectations! Valuation looks toppy, unless you think it can beat forecasts.

Quickies (brief mentions with no sections below)-

Totally (LON:TLY) - a very quick mention, before I shut down for the long weekend. There's a brief trading update today, saying that based on draft numbers for FY 3/2022, it expects to " report performance ahead of FY22 consensus market expectations." . We quite like Totally, here at the SCVR. It has an interesting (albeit low margin) business model, providing outsourced health services for the NHS. Well worth a closer look for readers not familiar with the company. Management strike me as the right type of people…