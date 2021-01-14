Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR.

We're hitting the ground running today, with 3 backlog sections that Jack & I wrote last night. We've split the report into two parts, so it's hopefully clear which of us is writing each section. The idea is to get some work up early, so that I can concentrate on the trading update from Boohoo (LON:BOO) today (my largest personal holding, and the most popular share in the 2021 stock picking competition here).

Just as an aside (not applicable to BOO of course), the main problem with stock picking challenges, is that people tend to pick speculative stuff that could multi-bag, as there's no downside if you get it wrong. That's what I usually do too, to be fair!

Timings - TBC



Agenda -

Jack's section