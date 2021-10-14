Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR.

Onthemarket (LON:OTMP) (I hold) should be interesting - we had a good debate about OTMP in a recent SCVR, with bulls and bears offering their opinions, we very much like 2-way debate here at the SCVR.

A suggestion to presenters - keep mentioning the company name. Often people say, "they", or "this company", etc, and I have no idea what company they're talking about!! Or the name is said quickly & indistinctly, and I don't catch it. Names need to be said clearly, and give the ticker too. Maybe I'm starting to go a bit deaf, as everyone seems to be mumbling these days?! Schools should start doing elocution lessons again. How is it that they can have kids in for 10+ years full time, and yet many of them leave seemingly incapable of speaking or writing clearly? Then people wonder why they're not attractive to employers.

Paul's section:

Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) - material acquisition (c1/3 of market cap) for this car dealer. It's a hot sector right now with surging profits, so we might see more consolidation going forwards.

Norcros (LON:NXR) - a positive trading update for H1 is out today. It's a bit vague on supply chain issues/inflation, but does say it's confident to raise full year guidance (not stating by how much though). I have a stab at valuation, as no broker notes are available. Still looks reasonable value, but remember the giant pension scheme & S.Africa risk are a big headwind for valuation of this share.

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) - this shipping broker (hot sector) upgrades its full year FY 02/2022 profit guidance by 15%. Seems modestly valued on a forward PER of 9.7, before today's upgrade. Might be worth a closer look for value investors.

Jack's section:

Xps Pensions (LON:XPS) - pension scheme administrator and consultant. Recurring revenues, recovering conditions, a good dividend, and potentially attractive long term organic growth profile.…