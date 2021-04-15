Good morning, it's Paul and Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Paul's Section

Norcros (LON:NXR) - positive trading update, still looks good value. Don't forget to adjust for the large pension scheme though.

Jack's Section



Volex (LON:VLX) - 'ahead of expectations' for this acquisitive cable assemblies company (also includes comments from Paul, after Jack's report)

Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) - gold, copper, and silver miner with production update at the lower end of guidance but some significant exploration assets

Polar Capital Holdings (LON:POLR) - fund inflows and positive momentum for this growing asset manager, plus a c5% forecast dividend yield

303.5p (up 5% at 11:34) - mkt cap £245m

Chairman resigns, with immediate effect - that’s a bit worrying. He says it’s due to other work commitments, but that would usually entail an orderly handover period, not an immediate departure. I suspect we’re not being told the full picture. Immediate departures can sometimes be a sign that there’s been some kind of disagreement, or something isn’t right.

Trading Update

Norcros plc ("Norcros" or the "Group"), a market leading supplier of high quality and innovative bathroom and kitchen products, will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 20211 on 10 June 2021. In advance of this,…