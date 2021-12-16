Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Boohoo (LON:BOO) - trading update - too large for the SCVR now, so I've posted my comments on the BOO thread, which is here. Please would you post your comments using that link there, rather than cluttering up this article, which some subscribers get uppity about! Many thanks.



Mcbride (LON:MCB) - oh dear, another profit warning - with continued input price inflation being the problem. It's trying to raise selling prices again, but that takes time, impacting profitability. Now trading at a significant loss, and in talks with the bank over covenants, makes this too risky for me to want to consider investing.

Jack's Section:

Earlier in the week I had the pleasure of talking through some small (and large) caps with Paul Hill and David Thornton. Great guys, both full of enthusiasm for the markets and their own investment ideas. Here's a link to the YouTube upload - have a watch and let me know if you have any thoughts on the stocks covered.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) - another upgrade for this recruiter. The stock has rerated and is close to all-time highs but, with wage inflation across a number of countries, the near-term outlook continues to look positive. The StockRank of 96 and Quality Rank of 98 are positives, so it looks like a good candidate for those looking for exposure to labour shortage and wage inflation themes. Broker estimates are behind the curve.

Samarkand (OFEX:SMK) - I hold - H1 business disrupted by supply chain challenges for its customers, although an improving trend has been reported from October onwards. The stock itself has a lot of growth priced in and there’s not much trading activity, so there’s downside risk. Of more interest is the read across comments on supply chain.

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) - acquisition of US-based academic publisher. Bloomsbury says it should be able to use its Digital Resources division to scale ABC’s digital offering. There have been a few acquisitions here recently, and BMY still has cash, so it’s worth taking a closer look at the growth strategy IMO.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates &…