Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Timing - there should be a reasonable amount up by the official finish time of 13:00, but I'll probably carry on writing until mid-afternoon, as there's nothing else on my agenda for today, other than a bit of food shopping later.

Agenda - it's a rather uninspiring list of companies reporting today, so I've plucked out a few which might be of moderate interest, as follows;

Wandisco (LON:WAND) - interim results look terrible, more to follow

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) - Interim result



Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - trading update

Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) - left over from yesterday

Note that Pci- Pal (LON:PCIP) is doing a results webinar at 10am on Investor Meet Company, so that's going to take up a section of my morning, because I think this share looks potentially interesting - strong growth, but also rather heavily loss-making at the moment. So I'm on the fence, but leaning a little towards a positive view, and keen to learn more about it. It's fine to be neutral on lots of shares, we don't have to have a view on everything.

.