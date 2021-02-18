Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Thanks to everyone who attended the StockSlam (via PIWorld, 3 minute pitches for people's favourite shares, with 10 shares covered) last night, an amazing turnout of about 1,000 people. My stock idea was Renold (LON:RNO) (I hold) - where a big pension deficit seems to be obscuring strong fundamentals, and a turnaround plan that's working. Here are my notes from Renold's most recent trading update. There's a persistent seller in the market, so hopefully my comments don't trigger a spike up in price, it's awkward when that happens.

The next StockSlam is on 7 April.