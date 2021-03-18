Good morning, it’s Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Timing - 13:23

In case you missed it, I added another section on Science In Sport (LON:SIS) to yesterday’s report in the afternoon. It looks potentially interesting. Here’s the link. The InvestorMeetCompany results webinar recording is now live for SIS, here. I've only watched a bit of it so far, but will report back if there's anything interesting in it.

My diary for today includes a webinar from Eve Sleep (LON:EVE) (I hold) at 13:30 on InvestorMeetCompany.

Empresaria (LON:EMR) is also doing a webinar on IMC at 16:15 today.

I’m so enjoying all these results webinars, it’s great to “meet” management for lots of companies. Small company investing is really all about backing the right people, with the right business models.

EVE has a pretty awful track record, but what’s interesting is that it’s got plenty of net cash, and has pared losses by cutting back on the previously huge marketing spend. It’s trying to develop internet sales. We’re in a bull market, so I thought it could be an interesting punt - very speculative though.

Agenda -

Paul -

Portmeirion (LON:PMP) (I hold) - Review of its FY 12/2020 results.

Eve Sleep (LON:EVE) (I hold) - quick review of FY 12/2020 numbers - a big reduction in losses, and plenty of cash.

Empresaria (LON:EMR) - fairly resilient in 2020, but 2021 recovery sounds hesitant.

Jack -

Gym (LON:GYM) - Full year results dominated by fact that sites were closed for 45% of full year trading days; set to reopen from 12th April

Capital (LON:CAPD) - strong results from this mining services provider, with an equally encouraging near-term outlook

Paul’s Section

(I hold)

572p (pre market open) - mkt cap £80m

The share price chart here looks the same as everything else - plunging on covid in March 2020, then a bounce, flat over the summer, then a 50% gain since Nov 2020. I do sometimes wonder if there’s much skill in stock-picking, when you could have been long practically anything and made a similar gain in the last 6 months!