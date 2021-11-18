Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday. Today's report is now finished.

Naked Wines (LON:WINE) - shares have been clobbered today, on publication of interim results which show the growth story has shuddered to a halt. Full year guidance is cut. The bull case for this share really doesn't stack up any more in my opinion.

Finsbury Food (LON:FIF) (I hold) - AGM trading update is a bit light on specifics, but says the business continues to trade well, and is mitigating supply chain & cost pressures. Looks very good value, for a decent quality business.

Eagle Eye Solutions (LON:EYE) - an impressive trading update, with the growth rate accelerating, and EBITDA comfortably ahead (no figures given though). Although the growth is being recycled into higher costs. I like the company, but the valuation seems toppy - so it's up to you to decide if that's justified or not.

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) (I hold) - good growth in H1 profits, mainly from acquisitions. On track to meet full year expectations. I see potential upside here, as insolvencies are likely to increase as Govt support measures are phased out. Still reasonably priced. Looks good.

Finncap (LON:FCAP) - many will know finnCap due to its retail investor-friendly equity research policies. The interim update today is predictably good given the conditions, although there are some signs of moderation. The shares are cheap on a trailing twelve month basis, but performance over the medium term is harder to gauge. Cyclicality is a risk, and the shares are not overly liquid, but trading continues to be strong, there's scope for upgrades, and a near 5% dividend is useful.

Asa International (LON:ASAI) - high risk microfinance provider to low-income female entrepreneurs in developing markets. Covid and lockdowns are still disrupting business, so the situation remains volatile. If the group can navigate these conditions it might be worth assessing the longer term prospects at some point, but more due diligence required.

