Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here today, with the SCVR for Thursday.



Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

To follow

Jack's Section:

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) - another 'in line' update from one of 2020's more intriguing IPOs. The shares trade on a premium valuation, but this is a well-managed, growing company with a strong market position and positive longer term prospects.

Robinson (LON:RBN) - tricky conditions here, with cost inflation and variable customer demand. It's capex heavy as well, and I wonder if payments to shareholders might be better to reduce operational costs and pay down debt post-acquisition. There are signs of value as well, and the company has been running for a long time, so it should have the nous to navigate tougher markets. Illiquid shares though - that will rule it out for a lot of investors.

Mcbride (LON:MCB) - more warnings on cost inflation, this time including a shortage of heavy goods vehicles. McBride has a fair amount of debt and has a lot going on with its Compass strategy. It's a fairly capital intensive business at the best of times, so if profits fall and the low margins take a hit things can get risky here.

Castings (LON:CGS) - a good, safe company with an excellent dividend track record that has been operating steadily for a long time although profit has been on a declining trend for years now. Conditions are tough, due to…