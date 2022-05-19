Good morning, we have Paul & Jack here today.

More problems across the pond yesterday, with the recent bounce in US markets unravelling in one day. The trigger seems to have been disappointing results from big retailers Walmart and Target, both down sharply. Plus disappointment from Cisco. It's becoming increasingly clear by the day that the short term economic outlook is deteriorating. UK small caps have reflected that for a while, with prices really bombed out. I've got lots of thoughts gestating on the macro picture, so will try to type that up when time permits.

On to today's company news.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Headlam (LON:HEAD) - a very encouraging trading update. Slight softening of demand in April, but self-help measures mean this carpet distributor remains comfortable with full year expectations. It looks terrific value to me, although obviously macro uncertainties are not helping investor sentiment. Looks a really strong long-term investment to me, with a 6.5% divi yield to keep you happy in the meantime, arguably much better than losing 9% p.a. to inflation by holding cash, for long-term holders prepared to look through short-term market volatility.

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - an encouraging year-end trading update for FY 4/2022. Profits 3.5% ahead of expectations. Everything seems to be going well, and remember this is before the avalanche of insolvencies that seem likely now Govt covid support measures have been phased out. I remain of the view that this share is cheap, and has excellent prospects. Good if you want some counter-cyclical exposure. Also it's now a proven acquisition vehicle, which is in for free.

Portmeirion (LON:PMP) - a trading update which I find quite reassuring. Cost increases are being passed on, and sales are up 2% in the first 4 months. However, PMP makes its profits in H2, which is obviously looking shaky on a macro level, although order books (including for key Xmas trading) "remain healthy". I reckon long-term holders should be fine, but there could be bumps in the road due to macro factors. Key point - energy costs are fixed until Mar 2024.

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) - yes, I finally got round to looking at this! It looks excellent, and I can see why readers like it.

Jack's section:

Tyman (LON:TYMN) - the group is trading well in a difficult environment, with supply…