Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Timing - update at 13:11 - mostly done for today, I'm taking a break for lunch now, so hope to be back later this afternoon to finish off. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda - I can't cover everything, but these news items have caught my eye;

Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) - Trading statement (done)

Headlam (LON:HEAD) - Trading update (done)

Accesso Technology (LON:ACSO) - Full year trading update (done)

.



Apologies for abandoning my post yesterday afternoon, I've still got 2 companies to finish off. Friday is a good catch-up day, so I'm planning on getting up-to-date fully tomorrow.

What knocked me off track yesterday, was my portfolio started going haywire (in a good way!) with two of my top three holdings going up significantly. I'm primarily an investor, and a writer second, so when something big is going on, my apologies, but my personal portfolio has to take priority in the short term.

Saga (LON:SAGA) (I hold) - this was yesterday's biggest market riser, up 34%. What fuelled this? The only company news was that the second largest shareholder had slightly reduced their position, if anything slightly bearish. Yet it rose substantially, on another high volume day. I was searching for reasons for this (apart from it being very cheap, in my view), and the most likely reasons seem to be;