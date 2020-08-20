Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Today I will be looking at;

Ao World (LON:AO.) - brief comment on strong revenue growth

Intercede (LON:IGP) (I hold) - more colour given on recent big contract win with US Dept of State

2 car dealers reporting today, so I'll review both - Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) (I hold) and Lookers (LON:LOOK)



Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) - update



Churchill China (LON:CHH) - interim results



Van Elle Holdings (LON:VANL) - Final results

.

Brief comment;

196p - Mkt cap £925m

Trading Statement - this online electrical retailer has issued an impressive update this morning, in terms of sales. As you would expect, with competitors' physical stores closed, it's done well during lockdown. I'm not sure what growth rate the market is expecting, but this does look impressive;

The trading momentum announced at the time of our preliminary results in July has continued and the significant change in demand for AO's products and services has been maintained. As a result, in the four months ended 31 July 2020 we have recorded strong year-on-year revenue growth in the UK of 58.9% to £401.3m and of 91.5% to €74.3m in Germany1....



The demand for AO's products and services has been sustained since competitor stores started to re-open at the beginning of July. This reaffirms our belief that this is a structural shift in demand where customers have found a better way to shop the electricals category.

Competitors also have websites. of course.

Medium term uncertainty due to covid & Brexit.

Nothing said about profitability, or market expectations - that's the crucial information we need to see!

As also mentioned in results statement on…