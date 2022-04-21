Good morning, we have Paul & Roland on duty today. Sorry for all the typos in my (Paul) sections yesterday. I was en route back from a week in Malta/Gozo, and wrote my part of the SCVR from a Hard Rock Cafe inside Malta Intl Airport. Not the easiest place to concentrate in a packed airport, on my travel laptop! Also a framed cream jacket that Madonna had worn on stage somewhere a while ago, kept distracting me.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Gear4music Holdings (LON:G4M) - a mild profit warning for FY 3/2022, with EBITDA guidance lowered by 8%. Cautious outlook comments too, given macro conditions, which shouldn't really come as a surprise, but seems to have done, as the share price has opened down about 27%. Forecasts slashed by about half for FY 3/2023. Tough in the short term, but at some point the market might start anticipating recovery.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) - excellent news for shareholders, with details announced of a bank refinancing which removes the previous need for an equity fundraise. Risk:reward has therefore greatly improved. Although I think it remains to be seen if the company's longer term prospects are any good, considering online competitors now dominate that space. No divis for c.2 years, as bank debt takes priority. The bounce today is justified, but what happens after that?

Colefax (LON:CFX) - ahead of expectations update. Looks an interesting value share.

Roland's Section:

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) - this retail property REIT has made good progress with disposals and deleveraging and appears to be nearing the end of a demanding turnaround. I’m impressed by today’s update and tempted by the high yield and potential value I can see here.

Churchill China (LON:CHH) - this family-owned AIM business supplies crockery to the hospitality trade. Sales rebounded strongly during the second half of last year and today’s results are ahead of expectations. The balance sheet looks bulletproof and cash generation is strong. The shares have fallen by 25% since 1 September. I think Churchill is starting to look reasonably priced.



Explanatory notes -



