2240p (up 2.3% yesterday) - mkt cap £601m

Trading Update

20 January 2021 - Craneware (AIM: CRW.L), the market leader in Value Cycle solutions for the US healthcare market, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (H1 FY21).

“Strong performance”

H1 revenue & adj EBITDA up >5% on LY H1

Customer retention rate above 90%

… building the foundation for a return to double-digit growth in the future.

Long-term visibility of contract revenues

Capitalising R&D at similar levels to prior periods

Cash reserves “healthy”

Good cash conversion

Confident of meeting market expectations for FY 06/2021, with a useful footnote -

1 Company compiled, publicly available market expectations comprises the published estimates of 5 analysts from Peel Hunt, Investec, Berenberg, Panmure Gordon and N+1 Singers. For FY21: Revenue of $74m (range $71.5m to $76m) and Adjusted EBITDA of $25.3m (range $23.7m to $27m)

My opinion - it’s a good quality business, but growth seems a bit pedestrian. Forward PER of 45 suggests investors must see upside against existing forecasts. The share price has done well recently, it looks very expensive now. I’d want much faster growth to justify paying such a high multiple.

94p (up 13% yesterday) - mkt cap £46m

Trading Update

GetBusy plc ("GetBusy" or the "Group") (AIM: GETB), a leading developer of document management and task management software, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Strong revenue growth and a robust foundation to scale

I’ve reported on this company quite positively several times in the past, including its last (rather waffly) update here on 28 Sept 2020.

Let me summarise the latest update yesterday -

Performance has continued to be strong, the company says

Revenues slightly ahead of market expectations (despite currency headwinds in H2)

(despite currency headwinds in H2) Recurring revenues up 15%

Customer churn in H2 reduced from H1

Net cash better than expected, at £2.3m due to early receipt of UK tax credit (plus undrawn £2m borrowing facility) - so liquidity sounds OK

Diary date - 3 March 2021 for FY 12/2020 results

My opinion - I like this share. It’s got a profitable, cash cow business, called…