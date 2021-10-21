Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with the SCVR for Thursday.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Luceco (LON:LUCE) (I hold) - this electrical goods maker reassures on FY 12/2021, keeping guidance unchanged. Although cost inflation & freight costs/delays have reduced its gross margin, and expects that to continue into H1 2022. The share price has already dropped c.40% from the peak, so arguably these short term issues are priced-in. Valuation looks reasonable.

Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) (I hold) - a special situation - bombed out shares, due to excessive bank debt. As mentioned in last Friday's SCVR, there looks to be a promising turnaround underway here. Utilisation rates for its fleet of specialised support vessels (oil & renewables offshore sector) are rising, as are daily hire charges. 2 contracts are announced today. Good visibility & large cashflows should enable debt to be significantly reduced. Speculative, and risky, but good potential upside if positive newsflow continues.

Alumasc (LON:ALU) - an in line trading update, despite all sorts of sector-wide disruption (higher costs, logistics issues, etc). Looks reasonably priced, for a decent quality business. Remember the cash outflows into the pension scheme though, which is why the PER always looks low. Overall, a thumbs up from me - this looks a decent company, at a reasonable price. Good, and rising divis too.

Jack's Section:

Solid State (LON:SOLI) - good interim results with recent acquisitions exceeding expectations. Group confident of meeting FY forecasts but scope for outperformance depending on how supply chain challenges play out. A good, growing company, but the shares are more expensive now than they have been in the past.

Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) - momentum continues here, with the group achieving last year's total revenue, profit, and EBITDA by the end of the third quarter. The valuation is a concern and the company must continue to grow in order to justify this, but there's nothing to suggest here that won't happen.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment…