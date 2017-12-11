Small Cap Value Report (Thu 22 Feb 2018) - ZYT, D4T4, XPD
Hi, it's Paul here.
I'm running a bit late today, due to a Doctor's appointment (nothing serious), so will be updating this article all afternoon. Please see the header for the announcements that I shall be writing about, plus one or two reader requests.
Zytronic (LON:ZYT)
Share price: 490p (down 8.1% today, at 12:42)
No. shares: 16.04m
Market cap: £78.6m
Zytronic is a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of a unique range of internationally award winning optically transparent interactive touch sensor overlay products for use with electronic displays in industrial, self-service and public access equipment.
The current financial year will end on 30 Sep 2018.
This is what it says about trading in the 4 months to end Jan 2018;
Further to the outlook statement given in the preliminary results announcement, current revenues and profits over the first four months of this financial year remain broadly in line with the equivalent period last year.
[published today, 22 Feb 2018]
Checking back, this is what the company said on 12 Dec 2017, in the outlook section of its preliminary results;
The current year has started with orders, revenues and trading along similar levels to that of the prior year, which, together with our strong balance sheet and cash generation, provides a sound base for further growth in dividends and shareholder value. The focus on growth this year will be from expansion in local sales representation in the USA and the Far East, and we shall keep shareholders updated on the progress, and any material developments, over the course of the year.
[published on 12 Dec 2017]
Those two statements essentially say the same thing - trading is flat, or slightly below last year. This is reflected in a share price that is about the same, comparing those two dates.
Valuation - last year normalised EPS was 28.7p, and the StockReport is showing broker consensus of 29.9p for this year. So it sounds as if forecasts might need to be edged down a little, given that the company is struggling to better last year's figures so far this year.
The trouble is, we don't have any information on the company's order book. Nor does it give any outlook…
GAME Digital Please
I sold out of my final chunk of Zytronic (LON:ZYT) first thing. Today's reference to top line and bottom line being "broadly in line" with the prior year sounds like a mild deterioration on the "along similar levels" wording used in December's outlook, and with growth looking like it will be flat to negative this year, there are probably better shares to be in right now.
The hike in dividend is nice, but it will only reduce their £14m cash pile by less than £2.4m. If they can't reinvest the cash in the business or in M&A, they should really be giving it back to shareholders.
In reply to dgold, post #21
Another vote for GAME Digital (LON:GMD) albeit with acknowledgement that you normally don’t comment without a relevant RNS.
In reply to matylda, post #19
Matylda, I agree on Xpediator (LON:XPD) and taken a small piece.
Not much time to write but I've seen a similar (unlisted) asset light pallet (similar to Pallex) logistic business which is probably best in class utilising 'tech' for efficient logistics. It saw a 12% historical CAGR growth in pallet volume and revenues were only slightly more than Xpediator (LON:XPD) 's is now but the EBITDA margin was 13% (and above 10% in the 3 previous years). Minimal working cap and capex means it's very cash generative (c.90%+ cash conversion).
Xpediator (LON:XPD) looks like it's very much still in growth phase and investing in fixed overheads will pull down the margins short-term but the benefits of scale over time and operating efficiencies should see margins increase to maybe 5% longer term.
The other key growth driver is that it may end up been an acquisition target itself (Pan-European mid-market is fragmented but consolidating) as economies of scale and efficiency can add considerably to the bottom line (i.e. running the logistics volume through a more efficient operators tech / model provides value for the acquirer and the target).
Just my 2p worth and could be totally wrong as not enough time to review the full detail.
One for the long-haul I guess (excuse the pun).
In reply to matylda, post #19
I may be wrong, but I think Xpediator (LON:XPD) used to be Benfleet Haulage, who then shifted into Eastern Europe. Three things make me suspicious, despite the nice figures. First the company has too much interest in the East (Europe not Anglia). Second, as mentioned, the wafer thin margins. Finally, if your head office is is Braintree why not say so on any of your releases?
In reply to bestace, post #26
I agree that this is a mild profit warning since the forecast is for a slight increase while "broadly in-line" means that they're a little below the current year. I've sold out with just a little regret as this is a fine company with sensibly remunerated management. Still they're a little bit highly rated company when there's no growth to speak of and there are better opportunities out there.
Not a small cap request, but I was wondering if any one could help me translate for those that are well versed in director b'speak:
"The combination of political and regulatory intervention in the UK energy market, concerns over the loss of energy customers in the UK, and the performance issue in North America have created material uncertainty around Centrica and, although we delivered on our financial targets for the year, this resulted in very poor shareholder experience. We regret this deeply, and I am determined to restore shareholder value and confidence."
My translation for what its worth, especially in the context of other points:
Things are bad, really bad. The bit that you read about and thought was bad, was bad, but so is everything else apart from our debt (which is not good!)
Not our fault! Even though we have been losing customers for a while, well before the election, its got nothing to do with us.
We hope to fix things, but might not and if we do, it will be by cutting costs not improving revenue. In order to avoid another 40% drop in Q1 18, we are maintaining our dividend (for now but will cut as soon as this material uncertainty manifests).
On a happy note, our debt position is great only costs us 50% of "Adjusted" Op Profit to service and will become better once we sell nuclear, but please ignore our historic losses on disposals as we will adjust them out!
FYI - please ignore pension deficit which costs us 70m a year for next 15 years (at least) and is not included in our net debt - its only an extra 50% of our net debt, which will put us firmly in the upper end of guidance.
Centrica (LON:CNA) is the company if not figured out already -
Not a holder and don't intend to become one.
Hi Paul,
It would be great if you could comment on Northgate (LON:NTG).
Thanks
Maybe you could tell me why I'm such an idiot that I've managed to go from +60% up on GMD to -30% without any profit-taking or stop-losses.
Or maybe someone could recommend a decent psychologist for that. :-(
Arcontech (LON:ARC)
Interim results out today. This has been a steady grower over the years and this morning's update is in a similar vein. IT related business providing real-time data systems for banks and financial institutions. I hold for the steady growth, recurring revenue, low PEG, maiden dividend paid last year, cash generation allowing potential for small acquisitions and clearly prudent management.
The downsides, if they can be called that, are that the nature of the sales cycle is long so contracts can be lumpy and there is always an element of deferred income which always need to be watched for any profit variations.
Market cap is at the low end of your range.
morning - a tad under £10 mkt cap but could you look at Arcontech, ta.
In reply to Beginner, post #29
From a market perspective on Xpediator (LON:XPD), building out a pan-European network is the only way to survive (UK only unfortunately doesn't equal efficiency in logistics). I don't know why European acquisitions alone would necessarily raise suspicion ?
International freight flows is the growth area of the European market and East to West (given the propensity for Western European firms to move to 'near-sourcing' in recent times and e-business / e-commerce) makes a lot of sense. Anecdotally, have you noticed the growth in the number of Polish lories on the road over the last few years?
The trick in their Romanian pallet operation for example is how to send a lorry from Romania to Scotland stopping in Belgium, France and London on the way to pick up / drop off other packages and do this efficiently.
Whether the management has the skill to integrate these businesses and continue to realise efficiencies, I don't know.
As mentioned earlier, I don't know the Company well but I do believe there are certain attractions to the market.
In reply to matylda, post #19
I know it's a simple approach but was enough for me to open an initial position this morning.
Well, I wish you luck with it. I don't particularly want to be investing in illiquid stuff with wide spreads at the moment, but that's just me. If it's a very recent IPO with low operating margins and negative NTAV, then even less so. If it's based in Essex, then as a Hertfordshire boy, I've got my bargepole fully extended :-)
All the best, Si
In reply to Kiewit, post #32
Northgate (LON:NTG) announcement this morning was welcome news in my view and thought the negative price movement a significant over-reaction. It was taken as profits warning but wasn't really on a cashflow basis, which let's face it is the most important element of any profit!
The UK has returned to VOH growth and Spain is blowing the lights out. Some margin pressure in the UK but more a re-positioning against competition than anything structurally erosive from what I can glean.
New mgmt very sensible to optimise fleet age and thus cash returns so I take this as significant. Have been impressed so far with the priority in which management have targeted improvements in the business.
Sitting on a 20%+ discount to book value : next year PE of 7* and with a dividend of 5.5% I am happy to hold. Can't figure out why it is hated so much as its target market is growing
In reply to FoolishBen, post #27
I don’t know if GAME Digital (LON:GMD) is really in Paul’s remit for today given that there has been no further news since the announcement of the Sports Direct Partnership on 12th of Feb on which Graham wrote a piece and Paul also responded in the comments https://www.stockopedia.com/co...
However as there seems to be renewed interest I’ll add my further thoughts.
The size of GAME Digital (LON:GMD) ’s cashpile is widely cited, with the inference that the Enterprise Value is virtually zero. This is false an I believe most of the cash needs to be treated as working capital.
We know that the December cash figure is substantially boosted by Christmas sales cash in the tills and probably supplier bills yet to be paid. Nevertheless even the July cash figures look very high (£47.2m at 29-Jul-17 vs current market cap of £57m), however I am pretty sure there is a point in the cycle where cash levels are much lower.
In 2015 GAME Digital (LON:GMD) issued a special dividend of £25m (14.7p) stating that this was “balancing the need to fund growth with the discipline of returning excess capital”. Subsequent to this the cash balance at July 15 was £63m and from this I infer this sum was not regarded as “excess” capital.
Furthermore we should look at available borrowings, in November we were told that the company had access to borrowing facilities of £77m, they also subsequently received £17m cash for the disposal of Multiplay. The Sports Direct deal also opened up borrowing facilities of up to £55m – I presume that this is on better terms (Barclays base rate + 2.5%) than the previously announced £77m so I don’t presume they will use both facilities. This level of potential borrowing however clearly does not speak to a business with a massive pot of unused cash.
I do believe that the balance sheet is strong, but I just don’t accept the “massive cashpot” argument.
The Sports Direct deal however is a real puzzle.
Strategically it looks great, offering the ability to host Belong arenas and/or Game stores in SPD’s stores. Remember that Game have very short leases and therefore have substantial scope to migrate stores into SPD concessions. I believe many of Game’s existing stores are not suitable to include Belong arenas, whereas the SPD stores tend to be much bigger (and potentially SPD’s strategy will free up space). The acceleration that this deal enables may well be very important in stealing a march of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) for the leading e-sports position.
However the financials of the deal don’t seem great, for £3.2m SPD get 50% of BELONG and of any Game stores located in SPD premises although Game will fund the development of the “venues” and retain the fixtures and fittings.
At face value it seems that they have sold 50% of BELONG very much on the cheap and I think this is the reason for the depressed share price.
I suspect that the judgement was that the strategic benefits of the deal are such that even the diminished share of BELONG will be worth much more to the company than had they not done the deal. I’m tentatively inclined to accept that judgement, however I really want to see some proof of the pudding emerge before I act on that view and I feel that “the market” is taking the same view.
So for now, I am watching GAME Digital (LON:GMD) rather than buying.
In reply to bestace, post #26
Hi bestace,
Yes, I sold half of mine this morning. I was surprised I was able to sell at 522p given that it closed at 533p last night and I got the 15p dividend (it went ex-div today). The statement is so dull, as per usual, that I worry about anyone attending the AGM falling fast asleep and missing their train home - I can't imagine it will be the most interesting event. Perhaps the lack of revenue growth is caused by the sales technique being as dull and uninformative as the announcements to shareholders...
I'd be interested to know where you're looking to park the proceeds? I have a lot of cash at the moment and so keen on finding new ideas. FWIW I decided not to sell out completely because Zytronic (LON:ZYT) still passes my quality tests in terms of cashflow generation and operating margins, so even in the absence of much revenue growth the balance sheet will remain bullet proof and the cash returns will continue. Hopefully, one day there will be a significant cash return but as things stand it won't be re-invested in Zytronic shares .
All the best, Si
In reply to dgold, post #21
GAME Digital (LON:GMD)
Graham raised a flag previously where I think he questioned whether the cash was genuinely representative. I think he was alluding to the idea that this balance may be significantly worse at certain points during the year so a bad key trading period could damage cash significantly.
I also didn't like the Sports Direct partnership. Looked like a big win for SD and rather less so for GD!!!
That said I'd be tempted sub 30p
In reply to Carcosa, post #3
Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) I believe the forecasts shown on stockopedia are wrong - looks like they have the decimal point in the wrong place! . I also use Sharepad and they have eps of 3.4p for y/e june 2018 and 5.0p for y/e June 19 - with modest divis also forecast for both years - 0.3p and 0.5p.
On the basis of these forecasts - recently released but prior to results company needs to achieve just under £1m PBT in current half year to June 2018. Will be interesting to see if there are any changes to forecasts in light of interims.
In reply to bestace, post #26
Well traded,bestace,but I disagree.When a company is unable to grow its earnings,hoarding a bit of cash can provide valuable support for its share price.If instead the company pays the money out in unsustainable dividends,these attract high rates of tax for many of us and the share price tends to fall.
Of course,there is the alternative of share buybacks,but that can lead to illiquidity in the shares.
In reply to Gromley, post #39
Thanks for your comment. Looking over the last available figures, as at 7.2017 cash was £47m, which happened to work out the same as net current assets, which will take account of the value of inventories, payables, receivables, cash etc. Total net assets was £109.2m and taking out the intangibles of £47.5m that leaves £61.7m. But then you need to add £19m because of the sale of Multiplay, so that takes us to £80.7m. Of course this doesn't allow for trading losses although I'm not sure how much effect should be expected to net cash. Liberum seems to expect a net cash outflow of £6.1m by 7.2018. So on this basis net tangible assets should be £103.1m at 7.2018. This works out at 60p a share. So the shares are at only half of net assets.
Now I am probably missing something major here and that is why we need Paul's expert eye to tell us if I am and if so what. So Paul, we know there was no RNS, but we all need you to put us out of our misery so please don't let us down!!