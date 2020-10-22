Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Timings - mostly done now (14:00), I need a couple more hours to cover everything, so 4pm estimated finish.

Agenda - here's what has caught my eye this morning. There are quite a lot of trading updates, from interesting companies;

Quartix Holdings (LON:QTX) - Trading statement

Sdi (LON:SDI) - Trading update

Gear4music Holdings (LON:G4M) - Trading update

Cloudcall (LON:CALL) - (I hold) - CMD Trading update (and investor presentation on IMC today at 3pm - open to all)

Countrywide (LON:CWD) - Interims & recapitalisation

Trifast (LON:TRI) - Trading update

Frp Advisory (LON:FRP) - AGM Statement

Possibles if there's time: Alumasc trading update, and 1PM AGM Statement

I'll probably take a look at the reader comments later today, once I've finished the main report, so please don't get offended if I don't reply.

Share price: 335p (up 5%)

No. shares: 47.96m

Market cap: £160.7m

Trading Statement

Quartix Holdings plc, one of Europe's leading suppliers of subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services, is pleased to provide an update on trading for the 9 months ended 30 September 2020.

This is the key part of today's update -

The Board is pleased to report that it expects revenue and free cash flow for the year to 31 December 2020 to be in line with current consensus market forecasts, which are shown at the foot of this announcement1.



Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately 15% ahead of current consensus market forecasts.

[1] The Board believes that consensus market expectations for 2020, prior to this announcement, were as follows: revenue: £25.8m; adjusted EBITDA £6.9m; free cash flow: £5.2m.

I’m a bit confused as to why EBITDA is up 15% on forecasts, when revenue is just in line. This is not explained in the announcement, but possibly broker notes might add more colour (see Finncap's update note today, on Research Tree).

My thanks to the company & its advisers for including a footnote, stating what market expectations actually are. This is incredibly helpful, and saves us all a lot of time & avoids confusion. I wish all companies would follow this approach, and thereby be helpful to investors.