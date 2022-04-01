Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here today.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) (I hold) - AGM trading update says the company is confident about delivering market expectations for FY 04/2022. Acquisitions are going well. This share looks good value to me, and should benefit from the withdrawal of Govt support measures. Hence I'll be buying any dips in the coming months, to add to my position.

Roland's Section:

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) - a strong set of figures from this mobile payments specialist, but I have some concerns about long-term growth and the risk that its technology could become redundant.

132.6p (last night’s close) - mkt cap £202m

AGM Statement

Begbies Traynor Group plc ("the group"), the business recovery, financial advisory and property services consultancy, is today holding its Annual General Meeting...

The current financial year is FY 04/2022.

This is the most important bit, on current trading & outlook -

In the first quarter of the new financial year, commencing 1 May 2021, we have achieved double digit growth in revenue and profit reflecting the benefit of our recent acquisitions and the bounce back in activity from last year's lockdowns. At this early stage of the financial year, we remain confident of delivering market expectations* for the full year.



* current range of analyst forecasts for adjusted PBT of £17.0m-£18.5m (as compiled by the group)

Note…