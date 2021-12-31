Good morning, it's Paul & Roland here today. Today's report is now finished.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) (I hold) - AGM trading update says the company is confident about delivering market expectations for FY 04/2022. Acquisitions are going well. This share looks good value to me, and should benefit from the withdrawal of Govt support measures. Hence I'll be buying any dips in the coming months, to add to my position.

Dfs Furniture (LON:DFS) - sparkling results for FY 06/2021. The balance sheet is still weak, but has improved a lot. Clear guidance given for the current year. Obviously supply chain problems are an issue for everyone, so a range of profit guidance is provided. Given the significant improvements, I'm happy to turn positive on this share.

French Connection (LON:FCCN) (I hold) - announces (without their consent) that a consortium of investors is mooting a cash bid at 30p/share. Let's hope this smokes out a more generous bid.

Venture Life (LON:VLG) - a poor market reaction to interim results, with the shares down 14%. As mentioned in my last review of this company, it's difficult to value now, because 2 material acquisitions are not yet bedded in. Let's see what the numbers look like in future. For now, I'll continue to steer clear.

Eve Sleep (LON:EVE) (I hold) - a quick look at its interim results. Outlook comments give me some hope. This is a special situation, value share, not a regular type of investment, so won't interest most readers.

Roland's Section:

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) - a strong set of figures from this mobile payments specialist, but I have some concerns about long-term growth and the risk that its technology could become redundant.

Xlmedia (LON:XLM) - the renewed management team is doing all the right things to turnaround this digital marketing business, in my view. But I remain concerned about the underlying durability and quality of its earnings.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess…