Good morning! Christmas Eve, who would have thought it? The UK market usually shuts at lunchtime today.

The newswires were buzzing last night with briefings from both sides of the English Channel, that a Breggzit trade deal is imminent, between the UK & the EU. Whether it's a good, medium, or a bad deal, only time will tell. I imagine this might attract some fresh money into the small caps space in the stock market - I know that some investors were very worried about the risk of a no deal Brexit. Limited liquidity at this time of year could see some unusual price spikes - useful for anyone wanting a selling opportunity in a particular stock, perhaps?

Hedging - I was starting to have kittens about Brexit & covid/lockdown risk, and opened an index short earlier this week, to hedge my longs. News of an imminent Brexit deal means that I'm now a lot less worried about the risk from my longs. So I've closed two thirds of my short hedge this morning.

Timing - there's not much news today, hardly any actually. But I'm in the mood to do some writing, so will look back on my pad and catch up on a couple of things from previous days. We'll be done by 13:00.

Holiday timings - I'll be working throughout the Christmas & New Year break. If the stock market is open, I'll be here writing something. So do stay tuned, if you wish to. I usually do a year end review at this time of year, so something along those lines will no doubt gestate soon.

Update on Paddy - it's good news on one of my dogs, Paddy, who had a near-death experience recently. He developed a large lump, which the vet told us was benign, but it grew rapidly and then became cancerous. We couldn't just watch him die, so we took the risk and had the vets remove it, which left a large wound most of the way down one side of his abdomen. There were repeated problems with the wound opening up again, and at one point we really did think it was game over, and I lost the plot unfortunately, and couldn't concentrate on work for a few days, sorry about that.

Well, the good news is, Paddy is on the mend, and the stitches were removed earlier this week.…