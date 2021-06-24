Good morning, it's Jack and Paul here, with the SCVR for Thursday.

Quick note - a friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

Tandem (LON:TND) - slower revenue growth and possible margin impact from well-flagged supply chain and input cost issues, but demand and order book at record levels; investment in longer term growth continues.

James Latham (LON:LTHM) - family-owned timber distributor reports FY earnings growth and encouraging outlook, but also flags supply chain congestion. Prudent balance sheet and long track record of trading. All in all, looks good.



Ienergizer (LON:IBPO) - resilient performance over Covid from this business process outsourcer. It has grown strongly in the past and could do so again in future, but the shares are tightly held and liquidity is an issue.

Vitec (LON:VTC) - unscheduled update to communicate better-than-expected trading and record order book. Shares up by than 10%, having already doubled from lows recently.

Jack’s section

