Small Cap Value Report (Thu 24 May 2018) - MKS, SHOE, HEAD
Good morning,
I didn't get round to commenting on Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) results yesterday, which a reader asked me to do. I haven't looked at MKS properly for a long time, so thought it would be interesting. So here goes, this is what I wrote last night;
Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS)
Share price: 307p (up 5.2% yesterday, on results day)
No. shares: 1,624.8m
Market cap: £4,988m
Results for 52 weeks ended 31 Mar 2018
It would take too long to comment on everything, so here are just some interesting points that I jotted down whilst reading the results.
- Revenue up slightly, 0.7%, to £10,622m
- Adjusted profit remarkably resilient, at £580.9m - down only 5.4% in a market where much of the competition is seriously struggling.
- Adjusted free cashflow is a stand out item, at £582.4m - remember this is after capex, so MKS remains a highly cash generative business.
- Huge adjustments though, covering various reorganisational costs, totalling £514.1m - so how you view these results depends on whether you accept the adjustments or not.
- Adjusted EPS of 27.8p = PER of 11.0
- Net debt is £1.83bn - large, but I think MKS has a substantial freehold property portfolio. I would normally disregard debt that relates to freehold properties
Property - the 2017 Annual Report shows "land & buildings" with a book value of £2,588m at 1 Apr 2017. The word "freehold" is not mentioned anywhere in the Annual Report. I've googled it, and this article from 2013 suggests that 65% of MKS's retail space was freehold. If anyone has more information on what MKS's freehold properties might be worth, then please post it in the comments below.
MKS seems to be permanently reorganising, but the narrative with yesterday's results sounds impressive for its directness - admitting that many things are wrong with the business, but can be fixed.
International profit has more than doubled to £135.2m, due to exiting from loss-making sites/countries, and forex benefits. That's an impressive improvement. I wonder what profit growth might be possible from overseas expansion?
Store closures - this is being accelerated, and will result in 25% of the "legacy" clothing and home space being closed. Whilst brutal, this should considerably boost future profits, I imagine. It also means there will be less competition in many…
51 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to JohnEustace, post #23
I think M&S Foods tends to divide opinion. We have an M&S Foods shop locally and I regard many of their food items as overpriced, in some cases to a ridiculous extent, and very similar in quality to the "premium" Aldi items which I buy regularly. I have discussed this with our local friends and many seem to have the same opinion. For me, M&S Foods is probably the only local food shop where I no longer shop because of the high prices. We have a much larger Waitrose Store nearby which I much prefer.
Enjoyed the M&S piece. Thanks
In reply to doublelutz, post #24
‘doublelutz
In Aldi and Lidl it’s their more upmarket “Specially Selected” and “de luxe” ranges that are often very good quality and great value and often far cheaper than Marks. Some of their basic lines are not good. Wines in Aldi are exceptional value and good quality especially if going for their “exquisite selection” range and the other higher priced range.
http://www.decanter.com/wine-reviews-tastings/aldi-wines-336761/
Hence huge increase in numbers shopping at Aldi and it is Marks and Waitrose especially who are losing customers to the so called discounters. Some of their food and other offerings are exceptional quality for the price.
e.g Lidl premium compost 40litres for just £1.85p was a recent Which Best Buy and was the best on test and did better than another Best Buy costing 10 times as much.
Even so Paul’s brilliant update on Marks today suggests that for all the headwinds Marks could be a classic recovery share at current bombed out price.
Thanks Paul, another who enjoyed the insightful Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) piece and would welcome the inclusion of one or two other medium/large caps in future reviews (despite the column name!).
Just a side note for anyone interested in buying M&S shares, but with selftrade (not sure about any other nominated brokers) you still qualify for the annual shareholder perks pack (M&S money off vouchers for their various depts., including food, that can add up to a few hundred quid). A nice little bonus every January/Feb.
In reply to ridavies, post #20
The quality score is not to do with the products which I think are fairly poor, it's about the quality of the company and management.
Just back from a local M and S; bought some food although it is expensive. The meal for £10 deal attracts a lot of interest as usual but not much profit in that when they add in a bottle of wine. The one thing you notice is how grotty it looks esp in the key woman' clothing area. Its a mess. What a great business it could be though! Could rule everything with that name. How come Branson could do this with Virgin?
A good few years ago I had a million traded warrants on MKS..... They only had two weeks to go and were well out of the money and worthless. Suddenly the price soared to more than double what I paid. There was no news and nothing around and the price of the stock was down a bit. I was delighted to grab the money. A couple of hours later Phillip Green announced his ill fated bid. Never felt more depressed about a share
In reply to ken mitchell, post #34
I have to slightly disagree about the quality of Aldi and Lidl, they win many awards (cheese, wines, spirits, Christmas puddings, face cream and in Which often come out top on basic products such as washing up liquid and washing detergents). Yes some of their products are poor but generally they are fairly high quality, compared to Morrisons and Tesco I think overall they are better quality. Aldi are opening many new stores so yes could be a problem for other food retailers. I need some compost so I will pick some up at Lidl next time I go.
Paul you are a star , sir. Really enjoyed your piece on Marks but you are always a great read. Like you and others i thought Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) a basket case especially on fall from ftse100 but after your piece i am not so sure and am considering a small purchase !
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #22
Re Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE), all good points and the conclusion I reached via the long route. Especially I take your point about computers, though much more seems to be done by mobile these days and it appears very few people - rich or poor - don't have a smart phone,most do use it a lot and spend a lot on it, both the contracts and their income. In fact Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) makes the point that a very high % of their Multi Sector I think they call it - ie internet - is via mobile.
I know Paul prefers to focus on the facts and not get too bothered about M & A possibilities, at least that is the way I read it so forgive me Paul if I am misrepresenting you!
However I did read an interesting speculative article in Money Week recently, where someone was considering what might be the next few combinations in retail after the JS/Walmart deal. He thought that Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) and John Lewis would be a natural. He did recognise that there are the issues of ownership of the John Lewis Partnership but believed that for the experts in the City of London would be able to come up with a deal which would be beneficial to both.....so probably a defensive merger rather an acquisition. Thoughts anyone?
In reply to herbie47, post #36
Re the comparisns between Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) and Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Stocko scores, I understand that Herbie. It was primarily a point of near coincidence and the way an individual element in the Q/V/M range can affect the overall figure so markedly - and fairly so. Not worth further discussion I suggest, if my comment was worth discussion at all! If not, I apologise for wasting others' time!
Could someone seeing the underlying value that Paul has pointed in Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) bid for it? I suspect it would be someone who could be bringing the delivery infrastructure but perhaps doesn't have the good brand element.
Morrisons must have been in the same position but rather than try and build out a delivery infrastructure, just went for a deal with Ocado.
MKS (Marks & Spencer) from Technical Analysis point of view:
Break Out above 12 month downtrend at beginning of May
If breaks out above yesterday's Hi of 312p will motor to 330p
Near 200 day Moving Average but closed below it. I read 200MA as 308p. Anyone have another number?
Close today probably just above psychological 3 pounds and Pivot Point but not posted yet
(Above Pivot Point = support, below means PP acts as resistance but PP moves with price changes)
RSI depends on your time frame. In the 60s five days, dropping below 50 two days.
On fundamental side yield support until May 31 when X-div.
In 2016 bought 348p and sold 367p .
Bought today 303p.
GLA
In reply to andrea34l, post #12
Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) would be an interesting read for Paul and those wanting to get a feel for the traditional retail market. I was pleasantly surprised to see that the average rental per square foot of NRR properties has only slightly declined, especially in light of all the stories Paul shares on CVAs and renegotiated rental agreements.
Also the NRR occupancy rate is really high and consistent (97% from memory, please correct me if I'm wrong).
The share price of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) has been on a decline for a number of months, I think maybe due to the washed up state of traditional retail, however these results seem to suggest that as a retail REIT maybe NRR is very well mananged.
I did however note the rate of dividend growth has declined from previously 5%. Maybe management are applying an element of caution going forward?
Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS)
Was in the store yesterday with Mrs Steve. Thought it was quite noticeable how many "good value" and "reduced prices" labels there were above the racks - not seen that before
For once I disagree with you Paul.
My view is Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) and Next (LON:NXT) will contract over the coming years - but I have the sneaking suspicion that Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) will grow.
Time will tell.
Phil
"The key advantage of holding the larger caps, is that you can buy or sell, in any size, whenever you want. So if something awful happens, and the markets plunge, you would be unable to unwind a medium size, let alone a large position in SHOE, and would have no choice but to take the losses. Whereas with NXT or MKS, you can sell any size instantly. That makes a big difference to risk:reward, if you have anything other than a small portfolio."
Paul, what you write here sounds intuitively correct.
However, empirically I think you're wrong on this, no doubt scarred by your experience with illiquid stocks during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.
It is certainly true, I think, that most investors fear illiquidity. But the consequence of this aversion is that illiquidity is a big driver of returns - illiquid stocks perform best, liquid stocks perform worst - the so-called ILLIQUIDTY PREMIUM.
Low liquidity stocks offer better returns (both absolutely & adjusted for volatility).
This is true for all market-caps: large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap & micro-cap.
To underline this point, the following table was posted recently by the US Microcap investor, Ian Cassel:
I guess we all are guilty of being tempted to trade off profit maximisation with emotional well-being.
great article on M&S.The high street is a minefield at the moment but possibly not as bad as many think.
Mick e
In reply to Howard Marx, post #48
Hi Howard Marx,
However, empirically I think you're wrong on this, no doubt scarred by your experience with illiquid stocks during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008.
I lost all my money in 2008 precisely because I couldn't sell illiquid shares!
So no amount of academic studies or statistics will ever change my mind on this - because this actually happened to me. Isn't that what "empirically" means?
Admittedly, my toxic mixture was illiquidity AND gearing - the two combined are disastrous.
I use gearing now, but I'm very wary of liquidity - I have to be able to get out of any of my holdings in 1-2 days, otherwise I won't buy them. If that had been my policy in 2008, I wouldn't have lost all my money.
So forget the academic studies, and focus on real life experience!
Best wishes, Paul.
In reply to Howard Marx, post #48
Ian Cassel data presumably relates to USA definition of micro caps, under £200M and small caps £200-1,500M. So the relative liquidity of the UK micro and small caps may be questionable when compared to the market caps in US?
Today, on no news, three of the micro/small caps I hold moved 6-22%. The liquidity of such stocks can't be compared to USA data.