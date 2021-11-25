Good morning! It's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Thursday.

Altitude (LON:ALT) - in line update. Altitude has over-promised and under-delivered in the past. £20m market cap could be a speculative idea?

Iqe (LON:IQE) - profit warning - shares down 24%. It sounds tech impressive, but doesn't make any cashflow. Not for me.

Mulberry (LON:MUL) - interims looks good, but more than half profit came from a Paris lease disposal. Weird ownership - 95% owned by 2 shareholders. But if this brand takes off again, could be a multibagger. Worth a look, for fashionistas, not bean counters who mistakenly think they know about fashion! like me! :-)

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - when is it right for founders to sell? We love CBOX here at the SCVR - exactly the type of hard-working founder entrepreneurs, with big shareholdings. But they're selling a quarter. How do we feel about that?

28.5p (up 6% yesterday) - mkt cap £20m

Trading Update

There’s a change of Chairman too, which doesn’t really matter in my opinion.

The new Chairman has a background in the insurance sector, so I’m not sure how relevant that is to promotional products?

In terms of trading, this is the latest -

The Group is pleased to report that it has made good progress in the six months to 30 September 2021 ("HY1 2021") with US recovery across the promotional product industry having accelerated recovery for the Group. The Company is trading positively and in line with management's expectations.

The Group will announce its HY1 21 interim results on 30 November 2021.

My opinion - neutral. Altitude has over-promised & under-delivered in the past, so it’s difficult to muster much enthusiasm for the outlook.

However, at £20m market cap, for a company that’s trying to build an online marketplace type business in the USA, the upside could be considerable if it takes off.

I see this as a complete punt. It’s tempting to have a dabble with fun money.

38p (down 24% yesterday) - mkt cap £306m

