Good morning, it's just Paul here today, with the SCVR for Thursday. Jack's off galivanting, and I'm dog sitting today, just to keep you in the loop! Today's report is now finished.



Agenda -

Paul's section:



Volex (LON:VLX) (I hold) - brief comment on another acquisition, looks an excellent deal.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) (I hold) - diary date for a Capital Markets Day (CMD) - 2 Nov 2021.

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) - a vague, but reassuring trading update. Looks potentially interesting, still modestly rated, in an interesting sector.

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) (I hold) - an in line AGM trading update. 2.0p final divi to be paid on 17 Sept. A difficult share to value, but I like the story.

Macfarlane (LON:MACF) (I hold) - very good interim results. The usual uncertainties & headwinds are mentioned, but despite that FY 12/2021 earnings expectations are raised. Broker upgrade. Looks good value to me.

James Latham (LON:LTHM) - a stunning trading update, with 4 months current year trading making the same profit as the whole of last year! Boom times won't last forever though. I crunch the numbers, and conclude that it looks priced reasonably.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist sectors (e.g. natural resources, pharma/biotech).

A key assumption is that readers DYOR (do your own research), and make your own investment decisions. Reader comments are welcomed - please be civil, rational, and include the company name/ticker, otherwise people won't necessarily know what company you are referring to.

Paul's Section

Another acquisition, of Irvine Electronics, in the USA, for $16.4m. Looks a cracking deal - low multiple of EBITDA (current run rate $3-4m pa). Good…