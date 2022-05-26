Good morning, Paul & Jack here.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Purplebricks (LON:PURP) (I hold) - from yesterday. A gloomy trading update. Market cap isn't much above the company's own net cash, but it's loss-making, and instructions are down. Looks like some cost-cutting is necessary. Not really a regular investment, so this is only of interest as a special situation (possible takeover target?)

Hostmore (LON:MORE) (I hold) - a very predictable profit warning, which I've been expecting. It's not as bad as I feared, and the roll-out of new sites (on attractive rents) continues. Medium to long-term, I think this share should do very well. In the meantime, profits are down, but not horrendously by any means. Although sceptics point out that competitor RTN has recently issued a much more positive update - a fair point.

Facilities by ADF (LON:ADF) (I hold) - strong results for FY 12/2021. It floated at 50p in Jan 2022, and is currently 36% up on IPO price - remarkable in a bear market. I like this company a lot on fundamentals. It's in a lucrative niche, and raised £13m net at IPO to expand its fleet of TV/film production vehicles - a booming sector in the UK. Looks attractively priced too. Thumbs up from me.

National World (LON:NWOR) - I've previously liked the figures at this small newspaper group. Today's update is reassuring, in line with expectations. Valuation looks about right on a PER basis, but that ignores a substantial cash pile. Hence it's cheaper on an EV/EBITDA basis. Overall, I can't get excited about this share at the moment.

Jack's Section:

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) - solid trading so far this year and the outlook is buoyant. Henry Boot is a good operator that has been around for a long time, and there is value in that kind of track record. But the shares have held up well amid a wider cyclical sell off, so I wonder if at some point we might be presented with a better entry point.

S&U (LON:SUS) - I hold - performance is ahead of budget here and, while issues such as the cost of living, low consumer confidence, and inflation could have an impact, the group is investing for sustainable profitable growth. The forecast PE ratio is less than 9x and the forecast yield is approaching…